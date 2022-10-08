ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

Highlights: Leetonia vs. Lisbon

By Kristen McFarland, Josh Frketic
 2 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon defeated Leetonia Friday night, 41-6.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.

Balanced attack leads United to EOAC win

Leetonia (0-8) will host Columbiana in week nine. Lisbon (5-3) will visit United .

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

