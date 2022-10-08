ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Dover vs. Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell to Dover Friday night, 28-10.

Get to know Boardman’s Fernando Ortiz: Big 22 Contender

Boardman (4-4) will visit Austintown Fitch in week nine.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

