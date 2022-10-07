ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing Chatsworth woman may have COVID-related psychosis, family says

By Libor Jany
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Friends and family of a 23-year-old Chatsworth woman who went missing last week are spreading the word about her sudden disappearance, which they worry is related to her mental health struggles after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hadyne Wilson was last seen around 2 p.m. Sept. 29 riding a silver scooter near the Vons grocery store at 20440 Devonshire St. She is described as a 5-foot-8, light-skinned Black woman with braided hair. She was last seen wearing all black — pants, a T-shirt, a hoodie and a jacket — and wearing earbuds, her family says.

Her mother, Cyndee Wilson, said Hadyne suffers from COVID-related psychosis, which affects a fraction of those with the coronavirus and “kind of looks like schizophrenia.”

Friends and relatives became worried when they hadn’t heard from Hadyne Wilson for a few days last week, and they began plastering the area near her Chatsworth home with posters.

A man called to report that he had seen Wilson on her scooter, but when her mother went to the LAPD’s Devonshire station to file a missing person’s report Saturday, she said, she was told that no detectives were on duty to start looking into her daughter’s disappearance.

When she followed up Monday, she was told that unless there was something outwardly suspicious about her daughter’s disappearance, police couldn’t do much to help because she was an adult, Cyndee Wilson said.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit tweeted to ask the public for help, urging anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts to contact investigators at (213) 996-1800 or call (877) 527-3247 after hours.

Cyndee Wilson said her daughter had struggled with her mental health for months after getting sick with COVID-19.

Recent research has led to better understanding of COVID-19's lingering effects on the brain. As the pandemic spread, some patients began reporting a host of cognitive and psychiatric issues such as memory lapses. A smaller number developed even more severe symptoms, experts say, including paranoia, hallucinations and psychosis.

Hadyne Wilson suffered a bout of psychosis in January and went missing, her mother said. When she returned hours later, she acted as though nothing had happened, her mother said.

“They start to hear voices, hallucinate, they start to get paranoid about people who care about them,” Cyndee Wilson said.

Hadyne Wilson had been on antipsychotic medications such as Haldol but stopped taking them in May, her mother said.

Wilson loves to draw and help people, and worked as a youth leader at a church, her mother said. She is also an avid writer who has published a book of poems.

“I just want to find her, get her home, take her to the hospital if we need to do that,” Wilson's mother said. “It just takes her to another place, another fantasy world.”

According to figures from the California Department of Justice, roughly 25,000 adults and children go missing in Los Angeles County every year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Driver crashes into tree in Chatsworth, 1 person taken to hospital

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a motorist who crashed into a tree in Chatsworth early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Valley Circle Boulevard. According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the initial call, which came in shortly after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Covid#Psychosis
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Vigil honors store owner killed in downtown Los Angeles stabbing

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department began to detail some of the events that led up to the fatal stabbing of 56-year-old Du Young Lee, who was memorialized at a vigil that night in downtown Los Angeles. The stabbing on Saturday afternoon occurred after two 17-year-olds went into Lee’s hair extension and wig store […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours

Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
442K+
Followers
71K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy