Ada beats Madill in 4A-4 action
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars came out hot in a 47-14 win over Madill. With the win Ada moves to 4-2 this season and Madill falls to 2-4.
Happy Circus visits Sherman park
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The traveling Happy Circus stopped at Sherman's Fairview Park this weekend. "I go to Mexico, I go to all over the world," said Miroslaba, one of the performers. "I go and come back and the circus life." Many Happy Circus regulars have been in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
Rosie, 90, serves ice cream and smiles at Ada ice cream shop
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Life has its milestones. Turning 18, you're a legal adult. At 50, that's half a century. "Rosie" Yarbrough from Allen, Oklahoma, has created a new category. She is 90 years old and still a full-time employee at an Oklahoma staple: Braum's. "I don't mind. I...
Main Street construction is moving along
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
Driver Arrested After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Denison (Denison, TX)
Denison Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a DWI arrest. The crash happened on Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
One injured in latest Ardmore shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one person injured. Ardmore Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Moore Street Southeast. Officers said one person was shot and treated on scene before they were flown to an area hospital. Police...
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill Police are asking for help identifying a truck and its owner after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. Police said they are looking for a red Ford F-150. If you have any information you can contact the Madill Police Department at 580-795-2387.
Trial date set for man accused of killing Sherman woman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will now represent himself at trial in January. According to court records, 45-year-old Ebby Wade made a motion to represent himself at the trial. Wade is accused of killing his former co-worker Emilia Gunnels and dumping her...
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday. Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A man who called for help while his girlfriend was having a medical emergency was arrested by police after they discovered a half pound of methamphetamine inside his residence Wednesday morning. According to the Howe Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 47, called 911 around 9:45 a.m....
