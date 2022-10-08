Read full article on original website
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Quinton Simon: What we know about desperate search for 20-month-old who vanished in Georgia five days ago
The desperate search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has entered its sixth day. The 20-month-old child went missing on Wednesday (5 October) from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department.Police are calling for members of the public to come forward with any information that may help their days-long search for Quinton, which officials said was their “highest priority”.Here is everything you need to know:When did Quinton go missing?The toddler went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina, in Chatham County.Quinton was last...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said. The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Billy Chemirmir: Convicted killer accused of 22 murders goes on trial in Texas
An alleged serial killer accused of smothering nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas is going on trial for one of the murders this week.Billy Chemirmir, 49, is facing a capital murder trial over the killing of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, who was found dead in her Dallas condo in 2018.Authorities initially believed Brooks had died of natural causes, even though family raised alarm bells that many of her favourite pieces of jewelry was missing. Her shopping bags were left on the counter, and a coral necklace and several diamond rings were gone, according to prosecutors. It was only weeks...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
‘It's Very Tragic': Worker Killed in Drilling Accident at Texas Construction Site
Authorities in Southeast Texas are investigating what police are describing as a tragic accident in which a construction worker was killed by a drilling machine being operated by his grandfather. NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports it happened Wednesday morning at a warehouse site in the Houston suburb of Spring. A machine...
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
2 men charged with killing migrants in West Texas
A former Texas prison warden and his brother have been arrested and face manslaughter charges for fatally shooting an unnamed male migrant in the head. They allegedly also shot an unnamed female migrant in the stomach. She was alive as of Thursday.
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’
Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
FBI: Illegal immigrant killed by Border Patrol spent 11 years in US prison for violent assault
A man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent while in custody at a facility in El Paso, Texas, had escaped his cell and lunged at police with a weapon before he was killed, according to federal investigators. Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died Tuesday after being shot twice by a...
Texas Trooper Under Investigation, Hired As Uvalde School Cop Now Fired
The officer was hired for the Uvalde school district police department, which is currently under fire for its "failure" of a response in the May shooting.
