Somerset, MA

'We're here to play': Apponequet duo helps hand loss to Somerset Berkley in SCC showdown

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

LAKEVILLE — When it comes to football, Harrison Lemieux and Jackson Gagnier are quite familiar with one another.

The two Apponequet senior stars' background on the gridiron stems back to Pop Warner youth football days.

In the biggest game to date against league opponent Somerset Berkley, the two friends produced on offense when it mattered the most on Friday night.

"Jackson [Gagnier] and I have been playing together forever," Lemieux said. "I love the guy. He's my brother. We grew up neighbors. He's phenomenal."

WEEK 5: Win over GNB Voc-Tech 'astronomically huge' for Old Colony's football program

In the battle of two of the best teams in the South Coast Conference, Apponequet won its fourth straight game after blanking the Raiders at home, 20-0, before a large gathering at Griffith Field on the campus of Apponequet Regional High school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrtLZ_0iQt9xPd00

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for SBR, who fall to 3-2.

"No excuses," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. "We just have to get better. There are a lot of little things that could have gone our way but they were the better team tonight. We have to get back to work. Simple as that."

The Lakers' defense made a big statement, holding the potent SBR offense to under 100 total yards. Eleven plays from the Raiders were stopped for negative yards.

WEEK 5 ROUNDUP: Old Rochester football takes care of business against Dighton-Rehoboth

"The difference in this game was our defense," Lemieux said. "Somerset has a great offense and they've been scoring a bunch of points every single week. We came in and had a game plan. Every person had a job to do. Today, we did our job, which was the most important thing."

Lemieux and Gagnier said that they had this meeting against the Raiders circled on their calendars.

"We needed this win," Gagnier said. "We heard Somerset was confident coming into this game and we wanted to prove to everyone that we're here to play. I think we are coming together as a team."

Both Gagnier and Lemieux had a big hand in the win. Lemieux rushed for nearly 100 yards on 11 carries. Gagnier, who was held to just 19 yards in the first half, picked up the pace in the final 24 minutes. He had a 58-yard interception return that helped set up his short touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe said he was proud of both his offense and defense players.

"The past two weeks, our defense has been playing discipline and selfless football," he said after his team improved to 4-1. "They have been awesome to watch. Harry [Lemieux] is a gamer. He's smart and he's quick. He knows the game of football which makes things so much better. It is such a relief to have someone on the field like him."

SBR averaged 39 points a game through four games before Friday's game with Apponequet, trailed by just 6-0 through three quarters before the Lakers added a pair of scores in the fourth.

"The kids feel great and the coaches feel great after this one," Fyfe said. "They [Somerset] have a tremendous offense and they're putting up a ton of points. For us to shut them down was a huge uplift for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlXs1_0iQt9xPd00

How it happened

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half. Apponequet were whistled for four false start penalties. Somerset Berkley's defense stopped several long drives by the Lakers, but could not move the ball on offense.

The Lakers finally put some points up to take a 6-0 lead.

Starting at their own 45, Lemieux moved his team downfield. Jacob Flounders gave the home team some life with a run to the Raiders 32. From there, Quinn Bennett took the handoff and darted through the defense for a touchdown with 2:07 left before halftime. The two-point conversion failed.

SBR put together a long drive to open the second half, moving as far as ARHS 11. But a fourth down pass in the end zone fell incomplete to give the ball back to the Lakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls0Bs_0iQt9xPd00

The Raider's Kyle McKinnon recovered a fumble inside ARHS territory for another opportunity to tie the game. But the Lakers defense stood firm and took over on downs after a failed fourth down play.

Lemieux and Bennett was the story in the next possession. First, Bennett broke free for a 28-yard gain to the Raiders 25. Three plays later, Lemieux scooted into the end zone from 10 yards out and the score increased to 12-0. The two point failed.

Gagnier picked off a pass on defense and returned it to SBR 27. Moments later, Gagnier found the end zone on a two-yard rush to give ARHS a 18-0 lead with 5:27 left in the fourth.

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Lemieux retreated in the backfield after the ball was snapped over his head and threw up a pass to Bennett who hauled in the two-point conversion.

"I honestly don't know what happed," Lemieux smiled. "The ball went over my head and gave me a good bounce. I threw it up so someone could make a play."

This article originally appeared on The Herald News

