At least 25 passengers dead after bus carrying a wedding party plunges into gorge in India
At least 25 people have died after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.The dead were part of a wedding party that was travelling on the bus – which was carrying more than 45 passengers in total at the time the accident took place.The vehicle fell into a 500-metre gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand in India on Tuesday.Prime minister Narandra Modi called the accident “heart-rending” and promised assistance to the families of the victims. He wrote on Twitter: “In this tragic hour...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
Shocking video shows plane that overshot runway and nosedived into LAKE as three are rescued from aircraft
SHOCKING video has shown a plane overshooting a runway and nosediving into a lake, leading to three people being rescued from the aircraft. The cargo plane barrelled down the runway at Montpellier airport in southern France at 3am this morning. The airport has been closed until further notice and investigators...
Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay
An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
Inside the plane ‘boneyards’ where millionaires dump their £72m private jets and military aircraft are left to rot
WHAT goes up must come down - and for these jets that means being left to rot in sprawling plane "graveyards". An eerie aircraft resting place sprung up in Thailand where two private jets worth a total of £72million were dumped - while dozens of abandoned military aircraft are gathering dust at a vast site in Arizona, USA.
Passenger kicked off plane for lighting cigarette
A video has gone viral after showing Australian police escorting a passenger off a flight for lighting a cigarette on the plane.Sinead Merrett posted the clip to video platform TikTok, saying “This guys thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane. No bali vacay for you now.”When commenters seemed confused, she clarified: “Lighting a dart is Aussie slang for lighting a cigarette.”The Jetstar plane, bound for Bali, was delayed on the runway at Melbourne’s airport for over four hours, according to passengers.Fellow customers on the Jetstar flight JQ1035 were unimpressed when the man’s decision...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Time Out Global
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days
7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
'Born to fly': Indian pilot blazes trail for women in aviation
India has the world's highest rate of women pilots, but when Zoya Agarwal said she dreamed of conquering the skies, her mother cried and told her to wait for a "suitable boy" to marry instead. "My mum cried the first time I told her I wanted to be a pilot," Agarwal says.
