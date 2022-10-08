At least 25 people have died after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.The dead were part of a wedding party that was travelling on the bus – which was carrying more than 45 passengers in total at the time the accident took place.The vehicle fell into a 500-metre gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand in India on Tuesday.Prime minister Narandra Modi called the accident “heart-rending” and promised assistance to the families of the victims. He wrote on Twitter: “In this tragic hour...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO