ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

At least 25 passengers dead after bus carrying a wedding party plunges into gorge in India

At least 25 people have died after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.The dead were part of a wedding party that was travelling on the bus – which was carrying more than 45 passengers in total at the time the accident took place.The vehicle fell into a 500-metre gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road in Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand in India on Tuesday.Prime minister Narandra Modi called the accident “heart-rending” and promised assistance to the families of the victims. He wrote on Twitter: “In this tragic hour...
ACCIDENTS
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eknath Shinde
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay

An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western India#India News#New Delhi#Accident#Maharashtra#The Press Trust Of India
The Independent

Passenger kicked off plane for lighting cigarette

A video has gone viral after showing Australian police escorting a passenger off a flight for lighting a cigarette on the plane.Sinead Merrett posted the clip to video platform TikTok, saying “This guys thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane. No bali vacay for you now.”When commenters seemed confused, she clarified: “Lighting a dart is Aussie slang for lighting a cigarette.”The Jetstar plane, bound for Bali, was delayed on the runway at Melbourne’s airport for over four hours, according to passengers.Fellow customers on the Jetstar flight JQ1035 were unimpressed when the man’s decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
Time Out Global

London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters

Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
TRAFFIC
TravelNoire

Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days

7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mumbai
AFP

'Born to fly': Indian pilot blazes trail for women in aviation

India has the world's highest rate of women pilots, but when Zoya Agarwal said she dreamed of conquering the skies, her mother cried and told her to wait for a "suitable boy" to marry instead. "My mum cried the first time I told her I wanted to be a pilot," Agarwal says.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy