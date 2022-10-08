Read full article on original website
Related
Local teen accepted to dream college, receives $75K in scholarships during HBCU Week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A little Disney magic has made one local high school student’s dream come true during HBCU College Week. On Friday, Maynard Evans Senior High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted on the spot by Bethune-Cookman University, her dream school, and awarded a total of $75,000 in scholarship money.
click orlando
Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
mynews13.com
Seminole County Schools see rising ESOL population
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Central Florida school districts, including Seminole County, are continuing to see rising numbers of English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Public Schools officials say they are seeing rising ESOL student numbers. Population has grown by around...
mynews13.com
Parents picking up children in cars clogging neighborhood near College Park school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents who don’t want to wait in the after-school pickup line are causing problems for a College Park neighborhood. Parents are parking on side streets near Bishop Moore Catholic High. They are waiting to pick up their children after school. Neighbors complain the vehicles are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osceola County backpack event gives food to children in need after Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A group of volunteers helped ensure hundreds of Osceola County children will not go hungry this weekend. The “Blessings in a Backpack” event took place Friday at Nemour’s Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona. Volunteers packed food kits into backpacks for children...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
WESH
Game of the Week: Seminole takes Cocoa down
Lots of black and orange at Seminole High Friday night as the Noles came off their first road loss in almost a decade, hosting Cocoa--maybe the best 2-and-2 team in the state. Both schools have played tremendously difficult schedules so far this season. Both have been tested, and Friday night the top team in Seminole County went head to head with the top team in Brevard County.
Former FSU commit makes pledge to UCF
The Seminoles have zero tight ends committed in the 2023 class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
Large crowds gather in Downtown Orlando to march for abortion rights
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Future Leaders of Orlando, along with Bans Off Our Bodies Florida, hosted a women’s march on Sunday in response to the ongoing battle against abortion rights. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials have passed laws restricting or banning abortion procedures...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
fox35orlando.com
'In good health': Orlando police locate girl reported missing on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have located a missing girl who is said to be in good health. a. Rosalyn Rodriguez was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3 p.m. via text.
WESH
FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Central Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two disaster recovery centers are officially open to Hurricane Ian victims in Central Florida. The Barnett Park site in Orange County saw a long line outside the building Sunday morning as soon as the doors opened at 7 a.m. A center also opened in Osceola...
daytonatimes.com
Principal hosts brunch for staffers affected by storm
Karen Troutman, the new principal of Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach, organized a morale-boosting brunch on Monday for staffers affected by Hurricane Ian. Some teachers and staff suffered damage to their homes and property, along with power outages. The brunch gave them a break from the disaster with...
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
High School Football Scoreboard
Check our high school football scoreboard below for Friday-night results from Lakeland-based teams. | Also: Ledger photo gallery.
Comments / 10