ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 10

Related
click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole County Schools see rising ESOL population

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Central Florida school districts, including Seminole County, are continuing to see rising numbers of English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Public Schools officials say they are seeing rising ESOL student numbers. Population has grown by around...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath

More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Game of the Week: Seminole takes Cocoa down

Lots of black and orange at Seminole High Friday night as the Noles came off their first road loss in almost a decade, hosting Cocoa--maybe the best 2-and-2 team in the state. Both schools have played tremendously difficult schedules so far this season. Both have been tested, and Friday night the top team in Seminole County went head to head with the top team in Brevard County.
SEMINOLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus College#Evans High School#Hbcu Week#Bethune Cookman Wildcats
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
APOPKA, FL
daytonatimes.com

Principal hosts brunch for staffers affected by storm

Karen Troutman, the new principal of Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach, organized a morale-boosting brunch on Monday for staffers affected by Hurricane Ian. Some teachers and staff suffered damage to their homes and property, along with power outages. The brunch gave them a break from the disaster with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy