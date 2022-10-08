ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAHLL_0iQt8s2D00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — “We’re kind of questioning why he was wearing a uniform shirt that says sheriff, a badge on it, making it look like it appears that he was representing the Macon County Sheriff’s Office,” Jaime Belcher said.

He’s talking about former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown’s appearance in an ad supporting Nikki Brudzinski for Congress.

“A lot of politicians talk about supporting firefighters and the police,” Brown said.

You can see the text at the bottom of the screen says “Sheriff Brown.” He hasn’t held the office since last year. The sheriff’s office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.

“We number one, never let our officers represent themselves as a member of this department, supporting any member of a political party whatsoever,” Belcher said.

A spokesperson couldn’t confirm if root will reach out to brown about his involvement in the ad, but he does want the community to know.

“Rest a sure them that is not something this department condones or allows for our current officers who we have control over or rule or regulate to allow to do,” Belcher said.

WCIA reached out to Tony Brown several times but have not heard back. WCIA also reached out to Brudzinski’s campaign but have not heard back.

The full statement from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Macon County Sheriff’s Office does not provide endorsements for persons running for political office. Deputies and retired employees are entitled to endorse or support political candidates in any manner they chose as long as they are not portraying themselves as a member of the Sheriff’s Office. In the case of Retired Sheriff Brown, he is not representing the views of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office but rather his personal opinion. Questions concerning an individual’s appearance in political advertisements should be directed to the committee
producing the advertisement and not the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 11

Thinker49
2d ago

Leave that brother alone before he start to expose how racist the Decatur Sheriff Department is.

Reply(2)
11
Horseman
2d ago

I agree with the Sheriffs office and I think the tv stations need to quit running the ads. This could be considered impersonating an police officer because Tony Brown is no longer the sheriff or a officer in the macon county sheriff dept. This is also false advertising by this politician running and she should face some kind of punishment for this. Maybe be disqualified to run or a fine for falsely trying to say that the Macon County Sheriff Dept. supports her. This is just another example of how the democrats lie and try to cheat by run false ads and trying to make people believe lies. It’s very disgusting and dishonest and this isn’t just a mistake, this was purposely ran and purposely trying to deceive the voters.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WCIA

Champaign Police Chief appoints new deputy chiefs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs. Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police invite community for coffee break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department will once again host “Coffee with a Cop.” The police department invited the Champaign community for coffee and conversation at Panera Bread on Kirby Avenue at 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Crime Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shelby County Jr. 4-H Assocation to receive large donation

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Jr. 4-H Assocation will be receiving an early Halloween treat this week. Courtesy of Shelby Electric Cooperative and its participation in CoBanks Sharing Success program, Shelbyville officials will receive a ceremonial check for $20,000 from representatives of SEC and CoBank for renovations of the 4-H Center. “This project […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report

DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department promotes fire prevention week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 20 percent of Champaign families speak a language other than English at home. To make sure everyone recieves the message of fire safety, the Champaign Fire Department is offering more resources for this year’s fire prevention week. It’s a nationwide campaign that the national fire protection association hosts. This year’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Root
WCIA

Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

A man threatens officials while intoxicated

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

New online database shining light on police use of lethal force

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One researcher said the numbers behind police involved lethal force across the state is something the public should know. Now, his research is aiming to fill the gaps, while bringing transparency to the community.  It’s part of the new SPOTLITE online database. It launched on Friday and stands for “Systematic Policing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertisements#Politics Local#Macon County Sheriff#Congress
WCIA

Decatur Sunday bus service begins

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus wheels are rolling this Sunday in Decatur. Sunday bus service will officially begin on October 9, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The route connects the city center to all business zones and local hospitals. “We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy