Read full article on original website
Related
China’s secret police have invaded American shores: human rights advocate
Laura Harth of Safeguard Defenders warns that China's reported police service stations abroad are expanding the communist regime's international footprint.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Iran’s brave young women must break their own chains. The west won’t help
In Hong Kong in 2019-20, millions took to the streets to oppose the repressive actions of an authoritarian regime. But ultimately their voices were silenced, their leaders jailed and China stripped away their democratic rights – as western leaders looked on, wringing their hands. In Belarus, nationwide protests erupted...
Survivor of China's forced labour camps launches legal bid to stop British shops selling clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves
A survivor of China’s forced labour camps is bringing a legal case to stop clothes made from cotton harvested by Uighur slaves being sold on British high streets. Lawyers claim that brands including Gap UK, Moss Bros, Levi Strauss and Sports Direct may be inadvertently stocking the garments. The companies deny this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
View China's Xi as Party Leader, Not President, Scholars Say
Washington — A prominent China scholar is castigating mainstream American media for their coverage of the coming Chinese Communist Party Congress, saying they miss the most salient point about China’s governing system when they say President Xi Jinping is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. In a...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
In El Salvador, rising inmate numbers threaten humanitarian crisis: NGO
SAN SALVADOR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's war against the country's criminal gangs could generate prison overcrowding and even a violent reaction from criminals, said a report by the NGO International Crisis Group (ICG) released Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find
A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
‘Shocking blow to Indigenous land rights’ as court dismisses Maasai herder claim
Herders lodge appeal against ruling in their case against the Tanzanian government, which they say is violently evicting them from ancestral land
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses
Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
Voice of America
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 counties to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America
Can China De-Escalate a Nuclear Crisis Over Ukraine? Will It?
As concerns grow of a possible nuclear conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, there are hopes China could defuse the crisis. But Russia’s most influential ally may not have the desire or the ability to help, according to analysts. “If any power has influence over Putin, it...
WSJ editorial slams the United Nations Human Rights Council for refusing to discuss China’s Uyghur genocide
The Wall Street Journal editors criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council for voting not to discuss the Chinese regime's genocide against Uyghurs.
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
americanmilitarynews.com
Call for debate on rights violations in Xinjiang rejected by UN Human Rights Council
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Uyghur activists and human rights groups expressed outrage on Thursday over the voting down of a U.S. proposal that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a debate on a recent report by the body’s rights chief on abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.
Comments / 0