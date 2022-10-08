ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Voice of America

View China's Xi as Party Leader, Not President, Scholars Say

Washington — A prominent China scholar is castigating mainstream American media for their coverage of the coming Chinese Communist Party Congress, saying they miss the most salient point about China’s governing system when they say President Xi Jinping is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. In a...
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
Voice of America

India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves

ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America

Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses

Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
Voice of America

Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise

TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 counties to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America

Can China De-Escalate a Nuclear Crisis Over Ukraine? Will It?

As concerns grow of a possible nuclear conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, there are hopes China could defuse the crisis. But Russia’s most influential ally may not have the desire or the ability to help, according to analysts. “If any power has influence over Putin, it...
Voice of America

UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid

United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America

German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown

Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
americanmilitarynews.com

Call for debate on rights violations in Xinjiang rejected by UN Human Rights Council

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Uyghur activists and human rights groups expressed outrage on Thursday over the voting down of a U.S. proposal that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a debate on a recent report by the body’s rights chief on abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.
