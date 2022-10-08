ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Seacoast Current

13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MARSHFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
iheart.com

Nantucket Airport Flags Possible Migrant Flight For Tuesday

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Nantucket officials are raising the alarm about another possible flight of migrants coming to Massachusetts, this time to their small island airport. Nantucket Police said officials from Nantucket Memorial Airport called them on Friday to warn them of another possible flight. The flight, scheduled...
MassLive.com

Migrants leave Joint Base Cape Cod after landing in Mass. last month

The remaining migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month and were temporarily housed at Joint Base Cape Cod have left, the Baker administration said Friday. A group of 35 primarily Venezuelan migrants was housed at the base in Buzzards Bay as of Tuesday, while another 14 had already left. State officials said then that they planned to transition the remaining individuals to long-term housing with the help of case managers.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country

USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MassLive.com

Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York

Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
Boston

OSHA: Cultivation facility worker died after inhaling ground cannabis dust

OSHA fined Trulieve $35,219 for hazard communication violations. The cannabis company is contesting. A marijuana cultivation facility worker who died in January could not breathe after inhaling ground cannabis dust at the Holyoke site, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found. While filling pre-rolls at the Trulieve facility on...
