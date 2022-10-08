Read full article on original website
Bus of Memphis tourists mistaken for migrants in Cape Cod area
Employees of a Cape Cod hotel say a bus full of senior citizens from Memphis was followed and harassed after they were mistaken for illegal immigrants.
Baker: 14 migrants have left Cape Cod air force base, rest expected to follow this week
Twenty days after a group of migrants was flown unexpectedly to Martha’s Vineyard, Governor Charlie Baker’s office said Tuesday that some members of the group have already left their temporary housing on Cape Cod and the rest are expected to follow suit later this week. Of the 49...
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
iheart.com
Nantucket Airport Flags Possible Migrant Flight For Tuesday
NANTUCKET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Nantucket officials are raising the alarm about another possible flight of migrants coming to Massachusetts, this time to their small island airport. Nantucket Police said officials from Nantucket Memorial Airport called them on Friday to warn them of another possible flight. The flight, scheduled...
Migrants leave Joint Base Cape Cod after landing in Mass. last month
The remaining migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month and were temporarily housed at Joint Base Cape Cod have left, the Baker administration said Friday. A group of 35 primarily Venezuelan migrants was housed at the base in Buzzards Bay as of Tuesday, while another 14 had already left. State officials said then that they planned to transition the remaining individuals to long-term housing with the help of case managers.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Springfield fire called to electrical issue at Western New England University
Firefighters were called to a building on the Western New England University campus.
Victims of Zakim Bridge ride-share crash remembered in Massachusetts and New York
Two women killed in a crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Saturday night are being remembered and honored by friends and family after their deaths. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were killed Saturday when their ride-share vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck. The two women were friends and had attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut together, according to a news report by NBC Boston.
Springfield homebuyer education program awarded funding
Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services received new state funding Thursday to help its mission.
OSHA: Cultivation facility worker died after inhaling ground cannabis dust
OSHA fined Trulieve $35,219 for hazard communication violations. The cannabis company is contesting. A marijuana cultivation facility worker who died in January could not breathe after inhaling ground cannabis dust at the Holyoke site, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found. While filling pre-rolls at the Trulieve facility on...
