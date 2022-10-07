ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'This was murder': Family of man killed by Phoenix police reacts to video of shooting

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bn696_0iQt7Mh200

Phoenix Police on Friday afternoon released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting a man throwing rocks at them in September.

The family of the slain man, Ali Osman, 34, and their attorney reacted to the video by calling for charges against the officers during a Friday afternoon news conference.

The video featuring edited body camera footage released by the police department shows the moments before, during and after two officers shot Osman on Sept. 24 near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, just south of Glendale Avenue.

Osman's family and their attorney, Quacy Smith, watched the video ahead of Phoenix police releasing it publicly. The family was filing a claim against the City of Phoenix, Smith said there was nothing in the video to indicate the officers needed to use lethal force on Osman. Smith said, Osman was shot at four times and was struck three times in the neck.

"This is not just homicide. This was murder. At minimum it was manslaughter," Smith said during the press conference at his law firm's midtown office.

Halfway through the nearly hour-long press conference, Smith implored Chief Michael Sullivan to fire the unidentified officers and urged Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to file charges against them.

"Don't play the grand jury game and come out and make all kind of excuses. I'm trying to tell you what's necessary to keep rioting and all of that stuff off the streets of your city. Do the right thing. Let a jury decide their guilt or their innocence," Smith said. "I'm fully convinced Ali was murdered."

Smith went on to say the city should be held accountable for failing to train and maintain successful standards for its officers.

Edited video shows fatal Sept. 24 shooting

The video shows Osman with his hands up as an officer approaches and pulls his gun and is heard shouting, "drop it." Osman then throws a rock at the officer before being shot and dropping to the ground.

The officer keeps his gun pointed in the direction of where Osman has fallen and when he begins to lift his upper body, the officer is heard telling him to "get down now."

Body camera footage then cuts to an officer doing CPR on Osman. In the video, Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bower says Osman died of his injuries at a local hospital soon after.

The department video shows a photo of a broken spotlight on one of the patrol vehicles, which police said was caused by Osman throwing rocks and which in turn prompted the officers to approach him. A couple of small rocks are seen hitting the patrol car as one of the officers arrives.

The body cam video also captures one of the officers saying, "Let's get this motherf----r now," before driving to where Osman was.

"And the part that made me even more upset was that they used the foul language," said Ikran Aden, Osman's niece, adding this talk suggested they had planned on shooting her uncle.

In the video, Bower says a rock struck the officer in the shin as that officer is heard giving Osman commands to drop the rocks.

Bower also says the officers gathered rocks from the scene, weighing between 2.9 ounces and 19.8 ounces. The department video also features photos of dents and scratches on the vehicles.

Both officers are assigned to the Desert Horizon Precinct and have between two years and two and a half years on the force, Bowers says in the video. The incident is part of internal and criminal investigations and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

'Something has to be changed'

The video "is the police department posturing, gaslighting, lowering the standard for use of force to protect thin-skinned officers that do not need to be in the profession," Smith, a former police officer, said.

While denouncing officers' actions, Smith repeatedly said police should have jailed Osman.

"I can't believe it happened," said Halima Osman, Ali Osman's sister, as she sobbed.

Muktar Sheikh, a community activist, said if this were a dispute between neighbors where one was throwing rocks at the other, the shooting neighbor would be jailed.

"If we want to make the city of Phoenix safe, something has to be changed. How many families like this have to come here to hire a lawyer just to get justice?" Sheikh said.

At news conferences held Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 and today, loved ones remembered Osman as a caring and selfless person. Osman was a Somali refugee who came to the United States at 14, his friend, Loay Alyousfi, previously said.

A memorial was held Sept. 30 for Osman at an Islamic community center in Tempe.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'This was murder': Family of man killed by Phoenix police reacts to video of shooting

Comments / 59

Dean Koser
4d ago

If the man had a history of mental illness, Why was he out by himself unsupervised? It could have easily been a mom with a baby he was throwing rocks at. Family needs to share the blame.

Reply(1)
15
Matthew Cunningham
5d ago

Choices and consequences,, Good job.they stone people to death in their country so I see no difference between a rock and and a gun. They shouldn’t be in our country and you can bet living off the taxpayers, Send them home.

Reply(1)
15
L. Regan Gonzalez-Barela
5d ago

Humm wonder what the penalty is in their country for this crime...stoned to death, hanged, beaten to death? Please feel free to return there if you don't like the system here. Not many will miss you here.

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family

PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment

Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Women caught after allegedly trying to rob Phoenix antique store a second time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners of a local antique store say they’re out thousands of dollars after two women stole from them, and it was all caught on camera. The robbery happened at Antique Gatherings on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Owner, Amanda Wilson, says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. This ultimately led to a foot pursuit between Wilson, good Samaritans, and Phoenix Police. “These people knew what they were doing,” Wilson said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police Precinct#Guns#Violent Crime#Phoenix Police
AZFamily

Man shoots and kills brother during fight in Avondale, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his brother in their family home in Avondale early Saturday morning. Avondale Police officers responded to a call around 3:17 a.m. from a man saying he’d shot his brother. Officers arrived at the home near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road to find 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez and a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and later died. Marquez was arrested and told officers he’d put his 9mm gun on the rear bumper of his truck in front of the house for them.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'It’s hard to sleep': Rally held for Phoenix man shot and killed by police

PHOENIX — A few dozen people gathered in a Phoenix park demanding action against the Phoenix Police Department after the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Ali Osman last month. Family and friends of Osman met Sunday at Eastlake Park in central Phoenix. On Sept. 24 Osman was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers for reportedly throwing rocks at two officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Ahwatukee Foothills News

More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators

Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Three individuals charged for distributing Fentanyl and meth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After their initial court appearance on September 23, three individuals have now been indicted on October 4. The three individuals are Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico, Carlos Alberto Casto-Ruiz, 27, of Avondale, Arizona, and Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona. Furthermore, the charges against them...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

3 GCU students killed in crash involving wrong-way driver

A Phoenix woman and her dog were attacked by pit bulls while walking in their neighborhood at 19th Ave and Campbell road. Animal control is still looking for the pit bull’s owner. |. Three Grand Canyon University students have died after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy