Memphis, TN

Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic.

The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive.

People who live in French Fort Neighborhood by the Metal Museum said they have fewer options to get in and out of the area.

“Wisconsin Street is blocked off. It’s not a through street anymore, said Fred Jones. “If you live in French Fort, you can’t enter or exit on Wisconsin anymore, which was our number one way to get into the community.”

Jones said now residents are being forced to use Riverside Drive near the entrance to President’s Island, where he says road conditions are less than ideal.

Riverside Drive
“If you go there and ride across it, there are two sets of tracks. The one on the primary track they have a smoother surface where it is an easier ride. But the one that they don’t use is the one that causes the most bumps, and you have to be very careful when you go across it,” said Jones.

Jones said the city has made repairs to the roadway, but they are still waiting on the railroad.

“We knew it was coming. We’ve been trying to talk with the railroad, and they will not respond,” he said. “It is still a real rough ride off of the railroad.”

French Fort neighborhood

The City of Memphis is asking the railroad to address the problem. Wisconsin Avenue is expected to be closed until June of next year.

