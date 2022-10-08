HS football: Roundup of Week 6 games for South Jersey

Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese is now the program's all-time wins leader.

Marchese picked up his 231st career victory Friday night when the Crusaders topped Cedar Creek, 35-6. Marchese moved past legendary Delsea coach John Oberg, who retired in 1993 with a 230-67-16 record.

Oberg, who died in May, and Marchese are the only two coaches to ever man the Delsea sideline.

Marchese's career record now stands at 231-81-1.

Camden 7, Haddonfield 3: Taquan Brittingham took a fake punt 70 yards on 4th-and-1 from the Panthers’ own 12-yard line with less than 3 minutes left to seal the victory Friday night.

The Panther defense stepped up time and again as they held the Bulldawgs out of the end zone despite giving up four red zone possessions. Deante Ruffin’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Hamin Anderson late in the first half proved to be game-winner.

Millville 21, Shawnee 10: The Thunderbolts' first two touchdowns of the game came on rushes from Thomas Smith III. Millville's other touchdown was courtesy of a 24-yard pass from Jacob Zamot to Lotzier Brooks.

Shawnee’s lone score came on a Joe Papa 1-yard rush.

Lenape 12, Cherokee 7: Senior Zyaire Goffney-Fleming was a punishing workhorse, carrying 26 times for 197 yards, none bigger than a 53-yard touchdown run on fourth-down call in the fourth quarter that lifted Lenape to its fourth straight win and the top of the West Jersey Football League American Division standings.

Lenape took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when Michael LeMay reeled off an 85-yard punt return for a score.

Cherokee, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, took a 7-6 lead in third quarter on quarterback Luke Brown’s 1-yard TD run and Tommy Pajic’s extra-point boot.

Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28: Premier Wynn pounced on a fumble in the end zone with a little more than a minute to play for a key defensive touchdown that lifted the Indians to victory. Wynn also opened the game's scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Willingboro erased a 19-0 deficit with three unanswered touchdowns, including 3-yard run by Lamar Best that gave his team a 20-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. Best had two scoring runs in the contest and a pair of touchdown passes.

Pennsauken, which saw a touchdown run and pass from Dante Viccharelli, improved to 6-0 on the season.

Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7: Gary Rowe rushed for a pair of touchdowns, a 5-yarder to open the game and 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lions. West quarterback Jordon Gonzalez connected with Ben Secouler on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Triton's lone score came on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Michael Lewis to Braden Kaukeano.

Gloucester 7, Deptford 3: Jacob Zearfoss found Jake Seibert on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Gloucester edged Deptford.

CJ Carter converted a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Spartans.

St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20: The Hermits rushed for 320 yards, paced by Julian Turney, who carried 22 times for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

Tristan McLeer also had a big day on the ground for St. Augustine, racking up 101 yards on 10 carries and two scores.

Harold Hill returned a kickoff 75 yards for a Williamstown score in the contest. Zach Zerbe and Julian Noel each had touchdown runs in the Braves' loss.

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta notched career win No. 250 in the process.

Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7: Kenny Smith scored on runs of 1, 2 and 3 yards, and added a 7-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Justin Doughty to carry the Blue Devils to victory.

Timber Creek's score came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Victor Oquendo to Jonathan Harris.

St. Joseph 7, Ocean City 3: Wildcats quarterback James Mantuano linked up with Zach Cruet on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to provide the game's only touchdown.

The Red Raiders responded with a 25-yard field goal off the foot of Ryder Hay before halftime, but that would signal an end to the game's scoring as both defenses pitched shutouts in the second half.

Seneca 35, Moorestown 7: Brayden Davis threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, as Seneca improved to 6-0. Davis threw TD passes of 10 and 9 yards to Zac Fearon and found Kyle Stickle for a 10-yarder. He ran 21 times for 131 yards and a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Moorestown opened the game with a 70-yard drive that Andrew Curry finished off with a 9-yard TD run, but muffed a punt after forcing a three-and-out on the Golden Eagles' ensuing drive. Seneca turned that miscue into its first touchdown and took the lead on Davis' run in the second. A 21-yard interception return by Jamar Warthen a few plays later made it 21-7 at halftime.

Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24: Holy Spirit quarterback Sean Burns threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more in the Spartans' victory. Holy Spirit moved to 6-1 on the season.

Glassboro 22, Penns Grove 2: Jhaisir Harden ran for a 32-yard score and tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Amari Sabb in Glassboro's win. Brandon Simmons had a 30-yard fumble return for a score in the victory.

Overbrook 42, Pennsville 12: DeAngello Conquest threw for 386 yards and six touchdowns, with three of those going to receiver David Haywood.

Haywood totaled eight catches for 225 yards and scored on receptions of 26, 37 and 44 yards, respectively.

Florence 24, Palmyra 19: Jamiel Horne scored on rushes of 6 and 10 yards, and Darien Woody added a 31-yard touchdown run in Florence's win.

Saturday's Games

Woodbury 28, Woodstown 6: Bryan Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes to JaBron Solomon, Anthony Reagan Jr. ran for a pair of scores and the Thundering Herd defense, behind linebacker Derron Moore, shut down tailback James Hill as they took over first place in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division with Saturday’s win.

Avari Morton and Wilson Torres both forced fumbles, Torres and JaSuan Solomon had recoveries and Angel Arocho hauled in an interception for the victors.

Northern Burlington 21, Paul VI 7: Clark Norway carried 17 times for 171 yards and a touchdown, as the Greyhounds improved to 3-4. Norway scored on a 1-yard run on the last play of the first half, then got loose on a 78-yard jaunt to open the second. Tommy Walters scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-0 and Ronnie Borden added a 29-yard TD pass to Sam Thomas.

Paul VI, which lost quarterback Dominick Santiago to a hand injury in the first half, scored on its final drive, on a 21-yard pass from Savien Higgs to Winston Yates.

Cherry Hill East 40, Princeton 14: Maurice Sample rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown while Alex Tanaka rushed for a pair of scores as the Cougars racked up their fourth win - the program's most in a season since 2012.

Brayden Peeler and Ethan Haddock each rushed for touchdowns and Zach Salsbery threw for another score to Peeler.

East will host crosstown rival Cherry Hill West next week.

Eastside 35, Burlington Twp. 6: The Tigers produced 28 points in the second half en route to their second straight win.

Paulsboro 23, Salem 16: Big Red has won three straight games after starting the season 0-3.

Washington Twp. 35, Winslow 14

Don't see your team's result? Please email box scores to acoppola@gannettnj.com and tmcgurk@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: HS football: Roundup of Week 6 games for South Jersey