Arkansas high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2022 AAA season

By Chris Van Tuyl, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago

Here's Arkansas high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2022 AAA season:

Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7

Batesville 37, Forrest City 6

Benton 58, Greene Co. Tech 0

Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7

Bentonville West 34, Rogers 21

Bigelow 36, Hector 7

Blytheville 64, Highland 36

Booneville 55, Greenland 21

Bryant 42, LR Central 0

Cabot 35, Conway 20

Camden Fairview 35, Magnolia 19

Cedar Ridge 40, Marshall 22

Cedarville 18, Hackett 12

Centerpoint 28, Magnet Cove 10

Charleston 42, Mansfield 7

Clarendon 20, McCrory 6

Clinton 38, Bauxite 35

Conway Christian 39, Decatur 0

DeWitt 32, Crossett 22

Des Arc 38, Marked Tree 14

Destiny Christian, Okla. 52, Trinity Christian 8

Dierks 20, Mineral Springs 8

E. Poinsett Co. 44, Cross County 12

Earle 44, Marianna Lee 0

Elkins 56, Berryville 7

FS Northside 36, Jonesboro 28

Farmington 58, Dardanelle 14

Fayetteville 60, FS Southside 20

Fordyce 61, Dollarway 14

Fountain Lake 41, Subiaco Academy 34

Genoa Central 56, Rose Bud 6

Gentry 48, Green Forest 8

Glen Rose 33, Bismarck 18

Gosnell 26, Trumann 20

Gravette 43, Huntsville 14

Hampton 58, Baptist Prep 20

Har-Ber 49, Springdale 14

Harding Academy 41, Bald Knob 12

Harmony Grove 41, Dover 6

Hazen 51, England 8

Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 38, Parkers Chapel 22

Hot Springs 42, De Queen 7

Hoxie 42, Corning 0

Humphreys Aca., Miss. 52, Marvell Academy 16

Jessieville 50, Paris 21

LR Catholic 21, Sheridan 7

LR Christian 45, Mountain Home 13

LR Parkview 47, Hope 21

LV Lakeside 33, Drew Central 22

Lake Hamilton 33, Greenbrier 14

Lamar 36, Mayflower 21

Lavaca 31, West Fork 7

Lee Academy 52, Deer Creek School, Miss. 20

Lonoke 34, Cave City 21

Malvern 48, Ashdown 21

Marion 57, Searcy 28

Melbourne 43, Salem 21

Monticello 16, Hamburg 7

Mount Ida 72, Lafayette County 34

Mountain Pine 40, Spring Hill 32

Mountain View 72, Cutter-Morning Star 32

Murfreesboro 22, Horatio 8

Nashville 40, Mena 7

Nettleton 35, Paragould 0

Newport 52, Atkins 6

North Little Rock 50, LR Southwest 6

Osceola 48, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Ozark 64, Lincoln 21

Pocahontas 49, Harrisburg 21

Pottsville 35, Cent Ark Christian 34

Poyen 42, Foreman 0

Prairie Grove 30, Clarksville 6

Prescott 56, Fouke 7

Pulaski Academy 64, Siloam Springs 17

Pulaski Mills 19, Pine Bluff 18, OT

Pulaski Robinson 35, Maumelle 30

Quitman 54, Yellville-Summit 16

Rison 36, Camden Harmony Grove 15

Rivercrest 42, Jonesboro Westside 14

Russellville 28, Van Buren 21

Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 14

Smackover 28, Junction City 26

Southside Batesville 28, Brookland 3

Star City 43, Helena-West Helena 8

Strong 26, Marvell 14

Stuttgart 35, Riverview 7

Sylvan Hills 19, Jacksonville 14

Texarkana 39, HS Lakeside 31

Valley View 21, Wynne 20, OT

Vilonia 17, Beebe 14

Walnut Ridge 44, Piggott 0

Warren 35, Dumas 0

West Memphis 37, El Dorado 30

White Hall 21, Morrilton 20

Woodlawn 57, Hermitage 0

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2022 AAA season

