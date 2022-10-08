Arkansas high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2022 AAA season

Arkansas football will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a conference matchup on Saturday. The No. 25 Razorbacks, who suffered consecutive losses against Texas A&M and Alabama and fell to the bottom of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, will look to bounce back with win against the No. 23 Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is looking to start a winning streak at home after dominating the Aggies 42-24 last week.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO