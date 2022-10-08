ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

ICE COLD: Kicker Ben Novotny’s perfect night leads New Hanover past Laney

By Michael Cuneo, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
The New Hanover football team wasn’t perfect in Week 8, but kicker Ben Novotny was. The junior converted all five of his field-goal attempts, including the game-winner in the final minute, in a 23-21 win at Legion Stadium.

A matchup that saw constant back and forth, turnovers and even a quarterback change on the game’s final drive ultimately came down Novotny.

As he lined up to hit the game-winning field goal, Novotny wasn’t fazed by the screaming fans or the two timeouts Laney had called in an attempt to frazzle him. He tuned out everything but the ball before nailing the 36-yard field goal.

“I don’t put pressure on myself. You just gotta be in your own head, your own mind. Block all outside noise. Before you know it, that ball is straight through the uprights,” Novotny said.

New Hanover (6-1, 4-0 Mideastern) wasn’t just playing a key conference game, it was out for revenge. After a 26-21 loss to Laney (4-3, 2-2) last season, the lasting taste of defeat was one the Wildcats were ready to forget.

New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock said his team needed some confidence as it trailed by five points at the half.

“Here at halftime, they were kind of a little down in the dumps. I was like, ‘C’mon fellas, we can’t be frontrunners, we gotta be ninjas,” Dimock said.

According to Dimock, ninjas don’t say much and do their job, something his players started to embody in the second half. Quarterback Nathan Larose found wideout Jordan Larenz for a long touchdown in the third quarter. The Wildcats wouldn’t see the end zone again on the night, which nearly came back to haunt them.

After a fumble late in the fourth quarter, the New Hanover defense came up clutch, forcing and recovering a Laney fumble with just three minutes to play in regulation.

A crucial decision to replace quarterback Larose with Caleb Robles on the game’s final drive proved successful for Dimock. Robles hadn’t played since a Week 6 shoulder injury but was healthy enough to scramble around and make a critical third down pass to keep the Wildcats alive.

“I thought Nathan played a good game," Dimock said, "but I thought Caleb was the guy on that last drive to kind of get us down there to kick a field goal; he was our best chance."

