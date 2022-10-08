3 observations: How No. 1 St. Xavier's defense outlasted No. 2 Manual in Class 6A slugfest

No. 1 St. Xavier football put a stop to No. 2 Manual's ascension to the top of the Class 6A standings after rallying past the Crimsons 21-10 Friday night at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.

Friday was a showcase of two of the best defenses in Kentucky — and the No. 4 (Manual) and No. 1 (St. X) team's in the Courier Journal's latest power rankings — and it was the Tigers who eventually wore down the Crimsons in the second half, ripping off 21-answered points.

"Those guys are hard to score against," St. Xavier coach Kevin Wallace said. "There's a lot of things we can do to get better and that will be conveyed in tomorrow's film session, but I'm really happy we won the game. This was a huge game for playoff implications."

Here are three takeaways from St. Xavier's gritty win over Manual:

Manual's defense brings the energy

The pocket is an uncomfortable place for a quarterback when facing Manual, and the Crimsons made sure Trevor Havill felt unwelcomed. On St. X's first offensive drive, Havill looked for a man downfield on third down, but Manual's Dominic Shoulders's pressure forced the ball out of his hands and into Miles Rhodes's awaiting grasp.

Rhodes scooped, scurried and scored on the fumble recovery to give Manual the early lead. Wallace scolded Havill upon returning to the sideline for holding the ball too long — against pass rushers like Rhodes, Shoulders and Beni Tshita, you'll only have a few seconds to get rid of it.

With St. X's offense confined to the ground for most of the half, Manual's defense dominated. St. Xavier finished the first half with only three first downs and trailed by three points heading into the locker room.

"Defensively, we came right out the gate and took care of business," Manual coach Donnie Stoner said. "Creating turnovers for scores is what we have to depend on. Anytime we're in a situation where our offense is struggling, we've got to rely on our defense."

Where's the offense?

Class 6A powers like St. Xavier, Manual, Male and Trinity all have two things in common this season: Great defenses and bad offenses.

All four have a new starting quarterbacks and inexperienced skill players. It's the main reason why we haven't seen many offensive shootouts this season.

"The defenses are really good and the offenses are not real good," Wallace said. "All of us have some work to do on the offensive side of the ball."

That was clear Friday. Both Manual and St. Xavier used two-quarterback systems to little success early on. The Tigers did a good job slowing down Manual star running back Zah'Ron "Zeek" Washburn, while Manual successfully sped up St. Xavier into multiple quick three-and-outs.

Wear em' down

St. Xavier's offense found a chink in Manual's armor late in the second half and wore it down as the game went on.

Once St. Xavier realized it couldn't attack the Crimsons with long deep passes, the Tigers shifted their focus to the ground game and mixed in short-yardage passes. The Tigers began to wear Manual out with long drives, while their defense made sure Manual saw little time on offense.

St. Xavier scored 21 unanswered points off a touchdown pass from Havill to Zach Marks. Adam Boone took the lead with a 1-yard run in the third quarter before Davis Yates capped the game with an 18-yard touchdown with 2:24 remaining.

"I think we wore them down a little bit," Wallace said. "They looked a little tired and that helps because they're really good up front and I'm proud of my guys for that."

St. Xavier 0 7 7 7 — 21

Manual 7 3 0 0 — 10

Records: St. Xavier (6-1), Manual (6-1)

