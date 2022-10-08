ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Missed opportunities costly for West Ottawa football in loss to East Kentwood

By Ryan Czachorski
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkvNU_0iQt5I5i00

PARK TWP. - West Ottawa gave itself plenty of chances Friday night, but the Panthers failed to capitalize in a 14-6 home loss to East Kentwood.

The Panthers had four drives start inside the East Kentwood 30-yard line and only came away with six points, and also had a drive get into the red zone with no points scored, missing a 39-yard field goal.

It was a tough night for the Panthers against a tough Falcon defense, with other drives being derailed by penalties.

“We were given every opportunity in the world to win the game, and we just didn’t get it done,” said West Ottawa coach Pat Collins. “It’s on all of us. We did have a tremendous amount of opportunities. We’ve got to figure that stuff out.”

West Ottawa got on the board first, shrugging off the Theo Borgman missed field goal early in the second quarter. The Panthers were gifted fantastic field position off a punt, where an East Kentwood returner had the ball bounce off his leg and West Ottawa recovered at the Falcon 11. Three plays later, Kayden Forbes scored on a 1-yard touchdown to go up 6-0 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

Subscribe:Get complete local sports coverage with this special offer

East Kentwood went into the half up 7-6 after a 13-yard touchdown pass from Casey Joppie to Nathaniel Cobbs. The Falcons scored again with 3:53 left in the third on a two-yard touchdown run by Benjamin Cash, who presented problems intermittently throughout the night as a secondary quarterback option.

The Panthers had chances from there, but the times they couldn’t score underlined the major problem of the night: East Kentwood’s run defense bottled up the Panthers from the opening kickoff.

“They’ve done that for every team they’ve faced, is stop the run inside the tackles,” Collins said. “They’ve stopped some of the better teams in the state. By mixing up our offense, we couldn’t get into any rhythm at all, we just felt like things were not working.”

Midway through the fourth, East Kentwood shanked a punt from deep in its territory and gave the Panthers the ball at the Falcon 20. Despite that, they went four-and-out, with a pass from Cole Tulgestke to Ruben Esparza in the end zone falling to the turf, and no pass interference flag thrown despite the Panthers’ objections.

Still, just two minutes later, the Panthers got the ball at the East Kentwood 22 and Esparza immediately fumbled to end another promising drive, but the Falcons fumbled it right back, giving the Panthers the ball at the 24.

They got inside the 15, but a big sack pushed the Panthers 30 yards away with 27 to go for a first, and two long passes were incomplete. That was it for the Panthers’ chances.

Despite the offense’s struggles, it was a great performance by the Panther defense. They kept the offense in it and forced punts and turnovers late to set the offense up with chances.

“Our defense played phenomenal,” Collins said. “The kids played hard, and they have been playing hard for us. That was one of those games we should have had.”

Ryan Stam had 6.5 tackles, and Tyler Berens had 4.5 and an interception on the night.

Esparza had 11 carries for 63 yards and 32 yards passing. Forbes had 12 carries for 18 yards.

It’ll be tough next week for the Panthers (3-4) on the road against unbeaten and second-ranked Caledonia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLUC

NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon dominates from start to finish in 62-0 win over Wyoming

Muskegon scored early and often against Wyoming and cruised to a 62-0 victory at Hackley Stadium on Friday night. The Big Reds (5-2) used big offensive plays and a stingy defense to take a 49-0 lead into halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. The Big Reds...
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentwood, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Holland, MI
Sports
Holland, MI
Football
City
Holland, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kentwood, MI
Sports
The Spun

New Details Emerge After Mike Hart Collapsed On Sideline

After a scary incident that saw assistant coach Mike Hart carted off the Michigan sideline, Hart is now reportedly being transported to the hospital for further testing. "FOX just reported that Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Collins
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame

Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
HOPKINS, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
muskegonchannel.com

Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD

Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Four Hurt, Two Hospitalized in Hudsonville Area Crash

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy