Missed opportunities costly for West Ottawa football in loss to East Kentwood

PARK TWP. - West Ottawa gave itself plenty of chances Friday night, but the Panthers failed to capitalize in a 14-6 home loss to East Kentwood.

The Panthers had four drives start inside the East Kentwood 30-yard line and only came away with six points, and also had a drive get into the red zone with no points scored, missing a 39-yard field goal.

It was a tough night for the Panthers against a tough Falcon defense, with other drives being derailed by penalties.

“We were given every opportunity in the world to win the game, and we just didn’t get it done,” said West Ottawa coach Pat Collins. “It’s on all of us. We did have a tremendous amount of opportunities. We’ve got to figure that stuff out.”

West Ottawa got on the board first, shrugging off the Theo Borgman missed field goal early in the second quarter. The Panthers were gifted fantastic field position off a punt, where an East Kentwood returner had the ball bounce off his leg and West Ottawa recovered at the Falcon 11. Three plays later, Kayden Forbes scored on a 1-yard touchdown to go up 6-0 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

East Kentwood went into the half up 7-6 after a 13-yard touchdown pass from Casey Joppie to Nathaniel Cobbs. The Falcons scored again with 3:53 left in the third on a two-yard touchdown run by Benjamin Cash, who presented problems intermittently throughout the night as a secondary quarterback option.

The Panthers had chances from there, but the times they couldn’t score underlined the major problem of the night: East Kentwood’s run defense bottled up the Panthers from the opening kickoff.

“They’ve done that for every team they’ve faced, is stop the run inside the tackles,” Collins said. “They’ve stopped some of the better teams in the state. By mixing up our offense, we couldn’t get into any rhythm at all, we just felt like things were not working.”

Midway through the fourth, East Kentwood shanked a punt from deep in its territory and gave the Panthers the ball at the Falcon 20. Despite that, they went four-and-out, with a pass from Cole Tulgestke to Ruben Esparza in the end zone falling to the turf, and no pass interference flag thrown despite the Panthers’ objections.

Still, just two minutes later, the Panthers got the ball at the East Kentwood 22 and Esparza immediately fumbled to end another promising drive, but the Falcons fumbled it right back, giving the Panthers the ball at the 24.

They got inside the 15, but a big sack pushed the Panthers 30 yards away with 27 to go for a first, and two long passes were incomplete. That was it for the Panthers’ chances.

Despite the offense’s struggles, it was a great performance by the Panther defense. They kept the offense in it and forced punts and turnovers late to set the offense up with chances.

“Our defense played phenomenal,” Collins said. “The kids played hard, and they have been playing hard for us. That was one of those games we should have had.”

Ryan Stam had 6.5 tackles, and Tyler Berens had 4.5 and an interception on the night.

Esparza had 11 carries for 63 yards and 32 yards passing. Forbes had 12 carries for 18 yards.

It’ll be tough next week for the Panthers (3-4) on the road against unbeaten and second-ranked Caledonia.