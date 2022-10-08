ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Alice rolls past Tuloso-Midway to remain unbeaten in district

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
ALICE — Alice's offense went to work early against district rival Tuloso-Midway on Friday, but it was the Coyotes' defense and special teams that held the Warriors in check for most of the game.

Alice finished with three interceptions on defense, recovered three fumbles and added an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the way to a 49-19 District 16-4A Division I win at Memorial Stadium.

The Coyotes' win snapped the Warriors’ four-game winning streak as Alice rolled up more than 400 yards of offense and improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play ahead of next week's game against unbeaten Calallen.

Alice made a case early to extend its three-game winning streak by scoring on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cutter Stewart to Alejandro Vasquez in the opening minutes. Landon Rodriguez later scored his first of two touchdowns on a 4-yard carry to make it 12-0.

Mattux Moody put the Warriors on the board with a 16-yard TD pass to Josh Trevino, who later scored on a 4-yard pass from Moody in the second quarter.

Randy Hughes answered Trevino's touchdown with an 86-yard kickoff return for a score to give Alice a 27-12 halftime lead.

Anthony Pena recorded an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter and Hector Gaza III added two touchdowns on passes of 10 and 16 yards from Stewart in the second half for Alice's final points.

The Warriors are now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district entering their bye week.

