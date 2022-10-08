Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing South Whitley man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Seth Ruggles has been cancelled. ---------------ORIGINAL STORY--------------------- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of South Whitley, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Warsaw. Police are looking for 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen shortly before 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
22 WSBT
17-year-old injured in weekend shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
22 WSBT
Cass County house fire causes explosion, injures one
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that injured one person Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of Valley Road in Porter Township. Police say the fire caused the home to explode. Officials state they found the homeowner...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Local church partners with semi driver to ship donations to Hurricane Ian victims
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Some local help is on its way to Southwest Florida, more than a week after Hurricane Ian. Nfluence Church partnered with Scott Sriver, a semitruck driver who hoped to fill his 53 foot semi trailer with donations. Donations were being collected this week before Sriver...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Down Syndrome Festival and Walk returns for 20th year
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka's Down Syndrome Festival and Walk was held to help promote awareness, research and advocacy here in Michiana. This walk has gone on for 20 years. There were informational tables with resources, and people were having a lot of fun with face painting, prizes and...
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Girls Soccer captures state record 16th consecutive Sectional Title
SOUTH BEND — Trips to the IHSAA Regionals were on the line Saturday on pitches across Indiana. Penn girls soccer, who beat St. Joe in penalty kicks earlier this week to advance to the sectional final. The Kingsmen beat SB Adams, 1-1, and clinched the victory in penalty kicks,...
22 WSBT
Delta phases out flight from South Bend to Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Delta Airline flyers out of South Bend will soon have one fewer option for connecting flights, or even a direct flight. The carrier is ending the South Bend to Detroit flight, which was often used to connect to flights out east. This change is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season
This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
22 WSBT
Former AM General plant could have new owner by end of week
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New life could be coming to the former AM General Plant. Local officials are excited saying this electric vehicle manufacturer shows real potential. Mullen Automotive could be the new owner. The company was the only eligible buyer at the bankruptcy auction last week.
22 WSBT
Vaping use up among teens
Vaping use among adolescents is on the rise once again. It's causing quite an issue for those at local middle and high schools who have to watch for these devices. More than 2 and a half million adolescents are using e-cigarettes. The CDC is estimating that those numbers are at...
22 WSBT
Golic family opens applications for nonprofit grants
Notre Dame alum Mike Golic and his family is giving tens of thousands of dollars to the place they call home. The new, year-round grant program is open to all local nonprofits. There’s no place like home, and for the Golic family, this is it. That’s why they’re awarding...
Comments / 0