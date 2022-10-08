ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Channel

Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
The Nevada Independent

Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage?

After years of fits and starts, three university presidents, two medical school deans, two governors and one pandemic, last Wednesday marked the end of a long and tortured road — the red ribbon was cut, and the Kirk Kerkorian Medical Education Building at UNLV was finally complete. The post Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deaths on Nevada roads decline in September for second-straight month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths reported on Nevada roads declined this September compared to 2021, the second straight month that fatalities declined year-over-year. New figures from the Nevada Department of Public Safety show there were 26 fatalities last month, down from 39 deaths reported in September a year ago.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Shamrock Day Of Service#Notre Dame University#Catholic Charities
news3lv.com

Las Vegans gather for UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals throughout the valley laced up their sneakers to join UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk on Saturday. The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation hosted its annual walk to honor those affected by the disease. Family members and victims of bleeding disorders connected at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
news3lv.com

National Handbag Day with Max Pawn

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family, friends meet at park for vigil of strip mass stabbing victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy