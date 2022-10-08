Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
Golf Channel
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks Sahara's 70th anniversary, Eddie Vedder tour stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is always something to celebrate in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about the fun, including the Sahara's 70th anniversary, new Raiders apparel and Eddie Vedder's tour stop in Las Vegas.
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage?
After years of fits and starts, three university presidents, two medical school deans, two governors and one pandemic, last Wednesday marked the end of a long and tortured road — the red ribbon was cut, and the Kirk Kerkorian Medical Education Building at UNLV was finally complete. The post Can UNLV's long-awaited $125 million medical school building solve Nevada's physician shortage? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Deaths on Nevada roads decline in September for second-straight month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths reported on Nevada roads declined this September compared to 2021, the second straight month that fatalities declined year-over-year. New figures from the Nevada Department of Public Safety show there were 26 fatalities last month, down from 39 deaths reported in September a year ago.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
news3lv.com
Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegans gather for UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals throughout the valley laced up their sneakers to join UNITE for Bleeding Disorders Walk on Saturday. The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation hosted its annual walk to honor those affected by the disease. Family members and victims of bleeding disorders connected at...
news3lv.com
HOV lanes in Las Vegas to open to all drivers during overnight hours in test program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — HOV lanes, also known as carpool lanes, in the Las Vegas valley will now be open for all drivers during overnight hours, regardless of occupancy. The Nevada Department of Transportation says it will implement an 18-month pilot program that will change the hours for HOV lanes from 24/7 to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
news3lv.com
M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
news3lv.com
National Handbag Day with Max Pawn
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
news3lv.com
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
news3lv.com
McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
news3lv.com
Henderson police officer donates kidney to help mother move up on donation list
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Henderson police officer went above and beyond to donate a kidney to help someone very close to him — his mother. Officer Ramon Del Campo is a rookie on the police force, but it didn’t take much time for him to help save a life.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is TPC Summerlin and the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open located?
TPC Summerlin is home to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Las Vegas, Nev., area course has a great look and lots of risk-reward.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Strip performers speak out on safety following deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Showgirl impersonators are speaking out about their work on the Las Vegas Strip and giving details on how they’re treated. A heightened police presence could be seen up and down the Strip on Sunday as officers were out patrolling. This comes after a mass...
news3lv.com
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of strip mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
