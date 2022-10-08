ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included picking up some Mexican candy, limes, and cookies to share with classmates.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy