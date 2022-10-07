Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO