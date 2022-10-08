Read full article on original website
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
Coast Guard searches for missing man who set sail from Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. (WLNE) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts at the end of last month. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed towards Florida in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Danae Bucci to Emcee the 5th Annual Sneaker Soiree to Benefit Girls on the Run Greater Boston
Join Danae Bucci for the 5th Annual Sneaker Soiree to benefit Girls on the Run Greater Boston! Get ready for a night of GOTR-inspired fun and empowerment -- celebrating the strength in our connectedness! Gather to honor and raise funds for program scholarships that are more necessary than ever. Lace up your favorite sneakers and don your cocktail attire to inspire girls across greater Boston to be joyful, healthy and confident!
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
McKee Undergoes “Medical Procedure” Over Weekend
Andrea Palagi, the communications director for Governor Dan McKee announced Sunday night, "This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced.”
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
U.S. Coast Guard asks for public’s help locating missing 22-year old Massachusetts man
“The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Matthew Dennis, who left #Salem, #MA, Sept. 22, toward FL, in a white 28ft fiberglass #sailboat. He was last heard from Sept. 29, off the coast of Long Island, NY. 1/2.” -USCGNortheast. In a video...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
Want to buy a home near a Mass. ‘best’ public high school? Look to spend $1M
Looking to buy a house near a “top-ranked” public school? You’ll likely need at least $1 million to afford the median home there. Niche, a school rating website, recently issued rankings for the “best public high schools” in Massachusetts for this school year. The communities in which they’re located are among the most expensive in the state, with the vast majority of the ones that have a top 20 school having median single-family home prices above $1 million over the six-month period of March to August this year, according to data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
29 more cats evacuated from Hurricane Ian looking for adoption in Mass.
Dozens of cats have arrived in Massachusetts from Florida and ready for adoption after being rescued from Hurricane Ian by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Last week, 42 cats were brought from Florida. And on Wednesday, both...
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
