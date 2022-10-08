ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement

There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
Coast Guard searches for missing man who set sail from Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. (WLNE) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts at the end of last month. Matthew Dennis, 22, was headed towards Florida in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat when he left Salem on Sept. 22, the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Danae Bucci to Emcee the 5th Annual Sneaker Soiree to Benefit Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Join Danae Bucci for the 5th Annual Sneaker Soiree to benefit Girls on the Run Greater Boston! Get ready for a night of GOTR-inspired fun and empowerment -- celebrating the strength in our connectedness! Gather to honor and raise funds for program scholarships that are more necessary than ever. Lace up your favorite sneakers and don your cocktail attire to inspire girls across greater Boston to be joyful, healthy and confident!
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
McKee Undergoes “Medical Procedure” Over Weekend

Andrea Palagi, the communications director for Governor Dan McKee announced Sunday night, "This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced.”
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
Want to buy a home near a Mass. ‘best’ public high school? Look to spend $1M

Looking to buy a house near a “top-ranked” public school? You’ll likely need at least $1 million to afford the median home there. Niche, a school rating website, recently issued rankings for the “best public high schools” in Massachusetts for this school year. The communities in which they’re located are among the most expensive in the state, with the vast majority of the ones that have a top 20 school having median single-family home prices above $1 million over the six-month period of March to August this year, according to data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS

A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
