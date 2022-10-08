ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Records show the crime occured at the Lancaster inn.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log. Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage […]
LYNWOOD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating string of overnight robberies in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating at least three separate burglaries that are reported to have occurred overnight in Long Beach. All three of the incidents, two burglaries and one attempted burglary, are said to have occurred within a nearly two hour time frame, according to Long Beach Police Department. The first incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. on El Jardin Street, where a woman called police after someone saw three men in her backyard. They fled before police arrived to the home. Nearly an hour and a half later, at 9:40 p.m., police were again called, this time to El Parque Street, where a burglary...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek juveniles who fatally injured Highland Park liquor store clerk

LOS ANGELES – Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injuring a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of two girls and two boys entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA

