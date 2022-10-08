Read full article on original website
Shocking CCTV of Gas Station Robbery Released by LAPD as Suspects Arrested
Detectives suspect Clayton Randolph, who allegedly features in the clip, may be wanted in connection with other robberies in the Los Angeles area.
foxla.com
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lancaster motel
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Records show the crime occured at the Lancaster inn.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood
A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log. Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say
A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Police trying to identify boy found in Torrance
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance today, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
Canyon News
Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
KTLA.com
Woman arrested after intentionally running over man with his own car in Griffith Park: LAPD
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by his own car in a hit-and-run in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, and a woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the incident. The collision, which occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, involved a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
californiaexaminer.net
Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight
According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
Police investigating string of overnight robberies in Long Beach
Authorities are investigating at least three separate burglaries that are reported to have occurred overnight in Long Beach. All three of the incidents, two burglaries and one attempted burglary, are said to have occurred within a nearly two hour time frame, according to Long Beach Police Department. The first incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. on El Jardin Street, where a woman called police after someone saw three men in her backyard. They fled before police arrived to the home. Nearly an hour and a half later, at 9:40 p.m., police were again called, this time to El Parque Street, where a burglary...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
2urbangirls.com
Police seek juveniles who fatally injured Highland Park liquor store clerk
LOS ANGELES – Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injuring a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of two girls and two boys entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
