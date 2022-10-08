Read full article on original website
Ohio: 3 People Shot Outside High School Football Game [Video]
Three people outside of a high school football game in Ohio were shot on Friday. Their wounds are said to not be life-threatening, according to police. The shooting happened in Toledo. The shots rang out at a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic. At this time there are...
VIDEO | On Patrol: Live captures Toledo police response to Whitmer High School shooting
Three people were shot Friday night outside the Whitmer football stadium. Video courtesy of REELZ.
Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game
Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police
TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
The shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
