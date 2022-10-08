Levittown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.
The Stony Brook football team may not have been able to spoil New Hampshire’s homecoming, but it certainly made it interesting. The Seawolves (0-5, 0-4 CAA) have now lost their first five games to start the 2022 season, while the Wildcats have taken sole possession of first place in the conference. Stony Brook played its closest game of the year, falling 24-14. However, several trick plays and bright spots have given Stony Brook something to look forward to down the line.
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize. Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced. "Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body...
Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
The Public Information Office reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Massapequa. According to police, officers responded to a residence located at 67 Clearwater Avenue. Upon arrival, officers bserved the home fully engulfed in flames and all occupants had evacuated the house.
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
A new soul food spot opened in West Babylon recently and people are saying it is the real deal. Offering both take out and delivery, Angie’s Soul House has a rotating menu and the owner’s motto is "You crave it, I make it!" Want soul food at your...
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
More than two years after Hewlett resident Keith Pooler stabbed Andre Garry at a Hempstead intersection, Pooler, who was convicted of murder during an eight-day trial in May, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Oct. 7. At the intersection of Terrance and Fulton avenues on June 28, 2020...
Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing. News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Town of North Hempstead held its public comment session regarding the potential development at 145 West Shore Rd, Port Washington. The purpose of this meeting was to allow residents to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) that was made public on Aug. 2. Southern Land Company (SLC) has been pursuing the West Shore Road location for years with intentions of building luxury multifamily apartments and public amenities which involve an extensive environmental cleanup.
Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department since 2016, died at his home in Nassau County... more. Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas ... 7...
Comments / 0