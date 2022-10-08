Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State falls to Western Michigan at home
Adrenaline-rushed players scrambled around the field in attempts to guide the ball toward the net but a scuffle between the teams resulted in two red cards, three yellow cards, seventeen fouls and a 10v10 match. Western Michigan's second-year defender Mira Pierre-Webster tripped up falling to the ground in a scramble...
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
WNDU
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
Gurley Leep President receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community. Notre Dame still perfect in Shamrock Series matchups after win over BYU. Updated: 16 minutes ago. The Fighting Irish have...
Winamac, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Winamac, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Caston High School football team will have a game with Winamac High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
WNDU
IU South Bend professor: Upcoming election important for Hoosiers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As election day gets closer, IU South Bend Political Science Professor and election expert Elizabeth Bennion sat down with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bennion previewed some of the important races happening in the Hoosier State, like the race for the U.S....
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
WNDU
Local business gears up for fall events
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A local business is gearing up for some exciting events. The Union, Wellness Boutique opened about a year ago in Plymouth. The studio offers an intimate space for exercise, health coaching and energy healing. Next Monday, they are hosting a special event in collaboration with Fat...
WNDU
Michiana celebrates Columbus Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Italian Heritage Month, and with Monday being Columbus Day, the community came together to celebrate the Italian explorer. At Central Park in Mishawaka, over 100 attendees recognized the adversity immigrants face when coming to the United States and honored the determination of their ancestors.
WNDU
Open-Air Market welcomes families for early Halloween celebration
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Shop and scare!. The Bridgman Open-Air Market held its second annual Halloween Market. Around 40 craft and food vendors gathered outside the United Federal Credit Union to peddle fall-themed wares, local produce, and handmade goods. “Today is our Halloween event,” said Nick Schmidt, market manager for...
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
WNDU
14th annual Apple Patch Festival held Saturday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Apple Patch, which is located just east of North Liberty, held its 14th annual Apple Patch Festival Saturday. Attendees got to pick a wide variety of apples and pumpkins. Folks also got to check out other produce available at The Apple Patch, while also browsing over two dozen vendor booths and food options.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
