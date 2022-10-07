ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Dorchester Reporter

Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family

Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
SOMERVILLE, MA
natickreport.com

Natick to introduce new Rec & Parks director

Natick Recreation & Parks on Oct. 17 is slated to introduce its new director, Travis Farley, who has served as superintendent of Norwood’s Recreation Department for the past 5-plus years. Longtime Natick Recreation & Parks employee Dan Keefe has been serving as director in an interim role since this...
NATICK, MA
Marblehead, MA
Marblehead, MA
Cambridge, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project

Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers

More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’

The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay

[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
BOSTON, MA

