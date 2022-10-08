ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI

A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court

A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash

We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash

A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
Person
Robin
WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield crash under investigation

A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
#Violent Crime
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Another fire erupts in Watervliet

There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes

A Whitehall man is accused of breaking in to seasonal homes, and stealing things. Joseph Morehouse Jr. is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief. The Washington County sheriff stated that he and another man broke into two seasonal homes on East Green Pond Way in Hebron. The sheriff...
ALBANY, NY

