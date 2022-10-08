Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
WRGB
Albany man arrested in connection to Dana Avenue domestic burglary
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man wanted in connection with a Dana Avenue domestic burglary, assault and menacing has been arrested. William Crawford, 35, broke a woman’s foot and proceeded then to threaten her with a handgun Friday night during a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. According...
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
WNYT
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI
A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
WNYT
Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court
A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash
A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
WNYT
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
Woman rescued from apartment fire in Troy
A woman has been rescued from the second floor of a burning building on 8th Street in Troy. The Troy Fire Department Chief said the fire started shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany PD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The crash took place on Northern Boulevard near Albany Shaker Road in the city of Albany.
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WNYT
Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes
A Whitehall man is accused of breaking in to seasonal homes, and stealing things. Joseph Morehouse Jr. is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief. The Washington County sheriff stated that he and another man broke into two seasonal homes on East Green Pond Way in Hebron. The sheriff...
WNYT
Suspect sought in larceny at East Greenbush Hannaford
Police in East Greenbush are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a larceny. Police say the person was involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on Columbia Turnpike. If you recognize them, call police at (518) 479-2525.
Comments / 0