Animals

Gizmodo

Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek

More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline

SEATTLE — (AP) — U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades. According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old

Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
WILDLIFE
The Weather Channel

As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study

Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Giant Megalodon Tooth Found on Pacific Ocean Floor: PHOTO

Researchers with the Ocean Exploration Trust discovered a huge megalodon tooth on the floor of the Pacific Ocean this past summer. Katie Kelley and Rebecca Robinson, professors of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, confirmed the find at the time. The tooth was found 10,000 feet below the surface of the ocean near the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, where the research group was headed.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica

As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
SCIENCE
Complex

Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears

Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

Meet ‘Amasia’ – the new supercontinent that will be created as the Pacific ocean closes up

The Pacific Ocean is closing in on itself and will form a new supercontinent called Amasia, according to scientists.The experts in Australia say the Pacific Ocean is slowly but consistently getting smaller, perhaps by around one inch a year.As it does so, the tectonic plates on which the Americas rest get pushed westwards.At some point – albeit not for for 200 or 300 million years – the Earth’s landmasses will come together with the Americas and Asia colliding to create a new supercontinent: Amasia,Making use of supercomputer simulations, the scientists at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, calculated a new supercontinent...
SCIENCE

