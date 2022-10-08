Read full article on original website
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Drought Kills Tens of Thousands of Salmon in a Single Canadian Creek
More than 65,000 salmon have died before they could spawn in just one Canadian stream. The die-off of two species, mostly pink and some chum salmon, hints at a potentially devastating season for the fish, local people, and the wider ecosystem throughout the region. Researchers from Simon Fraser University came...
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Bay Area teenagers discover two previously unknown species in Central California
The species can't be found anywhere else in the world.
Gray whale population off western U.S. continues to decline
SEATTLE — (AP) — U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades. According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta
A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales A large group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales seemingly harassed each other for hours. (NCD)
Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old
Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
As Pacific Ocean Shrinks, Earth Will Once Again Host a Supercontinent in the Next 200-300 Million Years: Study
Ever since the Mesopotamian era — the cradle of human civilisation — man has been fighting wars to win over territories. These wars have constantly created boundaries on the world map, splitting the land into smaller sections. But guess what, our planet is using all its might to compel humans to redraw the map, not just in terms of political boundaries, but also in terms of physiography.
Giant Megalodon Tooth Found on Pacific Ocean Floor: PHOTO
Researchers with the Ocean Exploration Trust discovered a huge megalodon tooth on the floor of the Pacific Ocean this past summer. Katie Kelley and Rebecca Robinson, professors of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, confirmed the find at the time. The tooth was found 10,000 feet below the surface of the ocean near the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, where the research group was headed.
'Warm Blob' marine heatwave helps invasive algae take over Baja Californian waters
An unusually long period of warm waters caused invasive species of algae to completely replace a community of native kelp surrounding a Mexican island, according to results published in Botanica Marina. The waters of the Todos Santos Islands, around 120km off the northwest coast of Baja California in Mexico, are...
Ancient DNA From 1 Million Years Ago Discovered in Antarctica
As we're a species with ever-shrinking attention spans, it can be difficult to comprehend just how long life has been around on Earth. However, try to get your head around this one: Scientists have dug up fragments of DNA dating back 1 million years ago. Found beneath the floor of the Scotia Sea, north of the Antarctic, these fragments of organic material can be invaluable in charting the history of the region – mapping out what has lived in the ocean and across what kind of time spans. Technically referred to as sedaDNA – for sedimentary ancient DNA – the recovered samples...
Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
Meet ‘Amasia’ – the new supercontinent that will be created as the Pacific ocean closes up
The Pacific Ocean is closing in on itself and will form a new supercontinent called Amasia, according to scientists.The experts in Australia say the Pacific Ocean is slowly but consistently getting smaller, perhaps by around one inch a year.As it does so, the tectonic plates on which the Americas rest get pushed westwards.At some point – albeit not for for 200 or 300 million years – the Earth’s landmasses will come together with the Americas and Asia colliding to create a new supercontinent: Amasia,Making use of supercomputer simulations, the scientists at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, calculated a new supercontinent...
