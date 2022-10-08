Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nevada, Colorado State head coaches caught in heated pregame exchange
Colorado State and Nevada squared off on Friday evening in Reno. The Rams entered the game winless with an 0-4 mark, while the Wolf Pack were 2-3 after a loss to Air Force on Sep. 23. Before the game, things got a little testy between CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
sweetwaternow.com
John Mark Bartek (December 18, 1955 – October 4, 2022)
John Mark Bartek, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Clarence Bartek and...
Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?
Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
sweetwaternow.com
Film Shows Struggles of Collared Mule Deer
LARAMIE — A new short film produced by the Monteith Shop in the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources — along with other collaborators — is now debuting on the Vimeo platform. The film “The Road Less Traveled” chronicles the struggle of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
capcity.news
Good weather to continue today in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will be another sunny day in Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service. From today to Friday, the only chance of precipitation will come Tuesday night, though even then the day is expected to be mostly sunny until the chance rolls in in the late evening.
sweetwaternow.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for September 19-30, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from September 19-30, 2022. Lakota James Beck, 33, to Jasmine Marie Soller, 38, both of Rock Springs . Melvin David Hernandez Osorio, 33, of Rock Springs, to Gabriela Yvette Lujan, 36, of Green River. Francis Hugh Harrison,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Deadly crash near La Barge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver...
thecheyennepost.com
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Knights Van Vandalized at Stratton Myers Park
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team received bad news Friday morning when they were alerted to vandalism done to their team van. Several windows were bashed in and shattered, resulting in damages estimated around $1,700 to $1,800, according to a Green River Knights Board President Kim Liebelt.
wyo4news.com
The Rock Springs Dragon and his “brother” in Australia
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Last year the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River discovered that it has a unique cultural and historical link to another museum on the other side of the world. At around the turn of the 20th century, a huge silk dragon was used in parades...
sweetwaternow.com
Guest Column: It’s Time to Plan for Fall, Winter Tree Care
This guest column was written by Cathy Hemker from the City of Green River Tree Board. Life in a high-elevation desert creates some challenges for trees and shrubs. We generally receive approximately 8 inches of precipitation a year, far less than trees require to stay healthy. We also experience cold, windy winters and hot, windy summers, conditions that make it even more important for us to pay attention to the amount of water we provide in addition to what nature gives us.
sweetwaternow.com
RS URA Manager Receives Wyoming Business Council Innovation Award
ROCK SPRINGS — Chad Banks, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager, recently received the Innovation Award from the Wyoming Business Council (WBC). Banks was recognized by the WBC for for his continued work in creative placemaking projects and public/private partnerships. Banks was nominated by the Rock Springs URA/Main Street board.
