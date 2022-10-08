Read full article on original website
Ray Phillips
Mr. Ray Phillips, 84, of Union City, passed away 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home. Ray was born Monday, February 7, 1938, in Du Quoin, Illinois, son of the late Roy and Ruby (Rice) Phillips. He married Dorothy May (Seaman) Phillips Sunday, December 21, 1975. She passed...
Large Crowd For Noon On Square Season Kickoff
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for the first Noon On The Square of the season as Paris Musician Ethan Torsak kicked things off. Perry’s BBQ served lunch to everyone. Sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust, Noon On The Square is held each Friday in October. Next week, Johnny Mac will perform and the Paris Quota Club will provide sack lunches on October 14. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Annual Library Bulb Sale Starts Today
Paris, Tenn.–The popular Friends of the W.G. Rhea Bulb Sale starts today, with 10 varieties for sale. The sale ends October 19. Order forms are available at the Circulation Desk at the library on Washington St. in Paris. Varieties include Ice Baby, bag of 10 bulbs for $12; Pheasant...
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
Martin Man In Custody After Four-Hour Standoff
Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man is in custody in the Weakley County Jail after shooting at deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night. None of the deputies were injured. William Anthony King, 30, is being held on multiple charges. Deputies were called to a resident on Dunlap Road in Martin...
Child Treated & Released After Being Struck By Car
Martin, Tenn.–A six-year-old boy was struck by a car Friday afternoon in Martin and was treated and released from a local hospital. According to the Martin Police report, a vehicle driven by Deanna Cooper, age 39 of Martin, was southbound on S. Lindell Street when the little boy got away from his mother and ran out in front of the vehicle. The boy reportedly was treated and released with minor scrapes and bruises.
Next Session Paris Academy Art Classes Start Soon
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Academy for the Arts will be offering more art classes under Paris Artist Erik Stonebraker in October. Students paint the same image and it’s always interesting to see each student’s version. Paint in a day (or night)- “When Autumn Blooms”. Tuesday, October 18.
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
Perfect Homecoming Night For Henry Co. Patriots
Paris, Tenn.–It was a picture perfect Homecoming Night for the Henry County Patriots, with the Patriots victorious over Paducah Tilghman, Harlee Veazey crowned Homecoming Queen, members of The Madigals past and present gathered for the national anthem and the weather was perfect for football. In a hard-fought game, the...
Joint Investigation Leads To Arrests In Huntingdon
A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two individuals on various drug counts. This morning, while serving an arrest warrant at a home in the...
Murray State School Of Nursing Awarded $307,800
Murray State University’s School of Nursing & Health Professions (SONHP) has been awarded a total of $307,800 in a workforce grant through the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) Healthcare Workforce Collaborative. CPE’s Healthcare Workforce Collaborative distributed $8 million in grants to Kentucky’s public 2- and 4-year colleges...
