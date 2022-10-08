Martin, Tenn.–A six-year-old boy was struck by a car Friday afternoon in Martin and was treated and released from a local hospital. According to the Martin Police report, a vehicle driven by Deanna Cooper, age 39 of Martin, was southbound on S. Lindell Street when the little boy got away from his mother and ran out in front of the vehicle. The boy reportedly was treated and released with minor scrapes and bruises.

MARTIN, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO