Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
everythinglubbock.com
North University Avenue paving project ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. hosting 1,000+ students for electrical safety demonstrations
LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) will host over 1,000 local fourth graders this week for electrical safety demonstrations. According to a press release from SPEC, the program will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 11-13, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The demonstrations will...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of 19th Street near [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCBD
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
KCBD
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
KCBD
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
KCBD
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
everythinglubbock.com
Kendall is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Kendall as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 10. Reach out to LAS to adopt Kendall at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Kendall!
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
everythinglubbock.com
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 10th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with heavy rainfall possible. Chance of rain: 60% High of 67°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Some lingering showers, otherwise cool and damp Chance of rain: 30% Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-10...
