Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person was transported to a hospital following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.

Law enforcement said the deputy was driving southbound on 135th St. W., and collided with the other driver at the intersection of 29th St.

The other driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy died at the scene of the crash.

A news conference has been scheduled by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. on Saturday to provide more information.

