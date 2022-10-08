ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEYeA_0iQszTx700

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person was transported to a hospital following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.

Law enforcement said the deputy was driving southbound on 135th St. W., and collided with the other driver at the intersection of 29th St.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office releases name of deputy who died in crash

The other driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy died at the scene of the crash.

A news conference has been scheduled by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. on Saturday to provide more information.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
KSN News

West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children

THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames. Wichita fire officials say one person was...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
abc17news.com

Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement

Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy