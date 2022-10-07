Our LINK nky Team of the Week is the Ludlow High School girls soccer team. In our weekly poll, the Panthers narrowly bested the Notre Dame Academy Pandas volleyball team. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.

LUDLOW, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO