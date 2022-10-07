ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
SkySports

Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England start away at Italy before hosting Ukraine in March

England will face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
Pennsylvania State
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
France 24

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Defending champions Italy to again face England

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play North Macedonia,...
Christian Pulisic
Brenden Aaronson
Timothy Weah
Weston Mckennie
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tyler Adams
Jesse Marsch
The Associated Press

PSG’s Qatari owners agree deal for minority stake in Braga

PARIS (AP) — The Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal Monday to take a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga. Qatar Sports Investments said an agreement to buy almost 22% of shares in the 101-year-old club was declared to Portuguese financial authorities, and the deal should be completed within months.
DBLTAP

Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC

Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
ESPN

Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers

PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
The Independent

The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover

Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday looking to go five home games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade.The Magpies will also be celebrating a year under their new owners and – perhaps more pertinently – 12 months since the end of Mike Ashley’s era.Here, the PA news agency looks at how results on Tyneside have improved in the past 12 months.From relegation candidates to best of the restNewcastle have amassed 57 points in 39 Premier League matches during the year since the Saudi takeover.This amounts to their best 39-game spell...
FOX Sports

USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash

This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
