Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday looking to go five home games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade.The Magpies will also be celebrating a year under their new owners and – perhaps more pertinently – 12 months since the end of Mike Ashley’s era.Here, the PA news agency looks at how results on Tyneside have improved in the past 12 months.From relegation candidates to best of the restNewcastle have amassed 57 points in 39 Premier League matches during the year since the Saudi takeover.This amounts to their best 39-game spell...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO