ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS・
Soccer-Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle.
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
SkySports
Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England start away at Italy before hosting Ukraine in March
England will face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United
Various reports surfaced yesterday from Duncan Castles that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Erik Ten Hag or his way of doing things. The report suggested that Ronaldo felt Ten Hag was too rooted to what worked at Ajax, and didn't feel it would work at United. Castle's has links...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
France 24
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Defending champions Italy to again face England
Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play North Macedonia,...
Iker Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked after ‘I’m gay’ post
The former Spain captain has apologised to the LGBT community after a post from his Twitter account that drew a further joke from Carles Puyol
MLS・
PSG’s Qatari owners agree deal for minority stake in Braga
PARIS (AP) — The Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal Monday to take a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga. Qatar Sports Investments said an agreement to buy almost 22% of shares in the 101-year-old club was declared to Portuguese financial authorities, and the deal should be completed within months.
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
ESPN
Victor Wembanyama to join France for World Cup qualifiers
PARIS -- Top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama will join France's national team next month for a pair of World Cup qualifying games. The French federation made the announcement Friday. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is among 12 players selected for a road game at Lithuania on Nov. 11 and a home contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 14.
NBA・
BBC
Iker Casillas: Ex-Real Madrid and Spain keeper deletes 'I'm gay' tweet and says he was hacked
Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet that said he was gay - saying his account was hacked. Casillas tweeted in Spanish: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay," before his former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol replied: "It's time to tell our story." The tweet...
The numbers behind Newcastle’s rise since Saudi takeover
Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday looking to go five home games unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in over a decade.The Magpies will also be celebrating a year under their new owners and – perhaps more pertinently – 12 months since the end of Mike Ashley’s era.Here, the PA news agency looks at how results on Tyneside have improved in the past 12 months.From relegation candidates to best of the restNewcastle have amassed 57 points in 39 Premier League matches during the year since the Saudi takeover.This amounts to their best 39-game spell...
BBC
Laurent Blanc: Lyon appoint Ex-France and PSG manager as Peter Bosz's replacement
Former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has been appointed Lyon boss, replacing Peter Bosz. The ex-Manchester United defender, 56, most recently managed Qataris Al-Rayyan but returns to his native country for the first time since leading PSG to a domestic treble in 2016. Lyon have made a poor...
FOX Sports
USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash
This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
SFGate
Racism in Soccer World to be Probed in Federation-Backed Documentary ‘Patrick Vieira – Off the Bench’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Federation Studios, the outfit behind the international Emmy award-nominated documentary “Nadia,” is set to co-produce “Patrick Vieira – Off the Bench,” a social-impact documentary shedding light on racism in the world of soccer and beyond. Federation Studios, whose documentary unit is headed by veteran journalist...
Díaz solo stunner helps AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0
MILAN (AP) — A packed San Siro erupted in celebration after Brahim Díaz’s stunning solo goal he launched from his own half helped AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Díaz made his mark nine minutes after the break when he intercepted a pass...
