A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.​

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO