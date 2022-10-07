Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Discussing the challenges that fire departments are facing, and what can be done
A fire, whether it occurs in your home or elsewhere, can be devastating. That’s why firefighters are so important to any community — but many fire departments across upstate New York have been plagued by problems that have made it more difficult to maintain services. This week on In Focus, JoDee Kenney speaks with leaders across upstate New York about these problems — and what can be done. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy joins the show to discuss the challenges that fire departments across his county are dealing with, from those in the state capital to the most rural parts of the area. With many departments staffed by volunteers, labor shortages have been a challenge — but McCoy says the county has made efforts to get more people interested in becoming life-saving first responders. The county executive also discusses how his own experience as a firefighter has impacted his work in his current position.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim Takes a Victory Lap for Winning a Pointless Lawsuit
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has issued a press release and posted an article on the city’s website announcing his victory in the lawsuit he brought appealing a decision by City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. Rather than a victory, though, it is simply one more example of a waste of city funds by this administration.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
Another fire in the city of Watervliet tonight after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a family lives in...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Columbia County second for opioid overdoses
Columbia County Department of Health released that Columbia County has the region's second-highest opioid overdose mortality rate according to the most recent data analysis. Local health officials have launched a new resource to give residents a better understanding of the situation.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
Man found dead in Battenkill River
On Thursday, a man was found dead on the scene in the Battenkill River. Washington County Sheriff's Officers responded to a report of an individual in the river in the township of Jackson.
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
WNYT
Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island
A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
