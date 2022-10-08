NEW YORK (AP) — Late and close at Yankee Stadium has a different meaning for the Cleveland Guardians. Their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night will be their first trip to the Bronx since an ugly April series when rowdy fans in the bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris after New York rallied for a 5-4 win. Center fielder Myles Straw climbed a chain-link fence to confront a spectator, and was jeered with chants of “Crybaby!” the following day after calling the Yankee Universe the “the worst fan base on the planet.” “I expect it to be loud. At the end of the day it’s noise. Nothing we’re not used to,” Straw said Monday. “It’s playoff baseball. It’s supposed to be loud.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO