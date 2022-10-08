Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
NBC San Diego
On Friar: Padres Pound Scherzer, Darvish Deals in Game 1 Win Over Mets
The Padres left the crowd at Citi Field in shambles with a decisive 7-1 beatdown in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Mets. Josh Bell provided the first of four homers off Max Scherzer, while Yu Darvish looked every bit like Yu Darvish. The guys discuss what they saw, and Derek shared his observations from New York and passed along what he heard from the team - as they moved one step closer to the NLDS.
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history?
There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
NL Wild Card Game 3 Reaction: Padres Face The Dodgers In NLDS
Will Middlebrooks and Matt Snyder join Joe Musso to give their thoughts on the Padres facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.
NBC San Diego
On Friar: Snell Struggles, Mets Jump on Morejon to Force Series Deciding Game 3
Second half Blake Snell didn't show up, Adrian Morejon looked out of sorts and the Padres came up empty in key spots. The Mets pushed the series to Sunday with a 7-3 win. Darnay discusses a game where the Padres managed to give themselves opportunities - and shared what the club had to say about the loss. Plus a look ahead to Sunday's winner take all Game 3, with No No Joe on the mound.
Guardians expect rowdy Bronx fans for Yanks playoff matchup
NEW YORK (AP) — Late and close at Yankee Stadium has a different meaning for the Cleveland Guardians. Their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night will be their first trip to the Bronx since an ugly April series when rowdy fans in the bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris after New York rallied for a 5-4 win. Center fielder Myles Straw climbed a chain-link fence to confront a spectator, and was jeered with chants of “Crybaby!” the following day after calling the Yankee Universe the “the worst fan base on the planet.” “I expect it to be loud. At the end of the day it’s noise. Nothing we’re not used to,” Straw said Monday. “It’s playoff baseball. It’s supposed to be loud.”
6abc Action News
Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park
After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
NBC San Diego
Walk This Way to Game 3 … Mets Beat Padres to Take NL Wild Card Series to its Limit
Blake Snell is usually really good in the post-season. On Saturday night he was anything but good. Of course, neither was anyone else on the Padres pitching staff (with the exception of Steven Wilson) and now we have a winner-take-all situation on Sunday. The Mets beat the Padres 7-2 in...
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado: ‘Everybody Wanted’ Padres To Play Dodgers In NLDS
The 2022 National League Division Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is only the second time they have met in the postseason, with both taking place since 2020. Whereas the Dodgers and Padres both needed to win a Wild Card Series in order to play...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
NBC Sports
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
