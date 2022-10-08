ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrye.com

VIDEO: Skydiving Into Rye’s Nugent Stadium from 3,000 Feet

[Scroll down to see video of Provenzano’s full skydive]. Jeff Provenzano has been thinking about skydiving into Rye’s Nugent Stadium since he graduated from Rye High School in 1994. On Saturday, his dream came true. A professional stuntman and member of the Red Bull Air Force, Provenzano delivered the Rye – Harrison game ball via a skydive.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

VIDEO: Rye High ’94 Grad Skydives Into Nugent Stadium for The Game

A Rye High School 1994 graduate attending The Game on Saturday arrived by helicopter and a skydive. Minutes before the Rye Harrison football game kickoff on Saturday, game announcer Steve “The OG” Feeney directed the crowd’s attention to the skies. A helicopter that had been circling Nugent...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Field Hockey Throws Boxcars Over Byram

Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey threw boxcars over Byram Friday afternoon 12-0. “We worked a lot on scoring this past week and it was nice to see everyone scoring,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “We worked on our possession game as well.”. The Garnet...
RYE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison, NY
Sports
Rye, NY
Society
Rye, NY
Sports
City
Harrison, NY
City
Rye, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Ties Huskies with Zeroes

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer tied the Harrison Huskies with zeroes on Friday – a 0-0 score at the away game. “Both Mali White and Mary Sack were solid on the outside of the field for the Garnets,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Reese Lejuez and Isabel Harvey controlled the middle of the field for Rye. Karenna Chader had four saves to preserve the shut out.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: George John Zahringer, Jr., Age 100

George John Zahringer, Jr., known as Jack, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 5th, 2022, after a full and glorious life of 100 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Rosemary Duncan Zahringer. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mary Bernice (Croarkin) and George John Zahringer, Sr., and his sisters Lee Ann Stine, Mary Lou Mitchell, and Jean Burke.
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsmanship#Tulane University#Olympics#Huskie#Garnet Huskie Pride#The Rye Rotary#Og
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue

Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow’s main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to attend its annual Street Fair. Crowds of people observed and purchased goods from an array of vendors ranging from crafts persons offering their own creations and groups providing information about their organizations, to food vendors satisfying the cravings of the attendees with a variety of cuisines and tidbits.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill

BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
BETHEL, CT
Register Citizen

New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations

GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston

Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were both killed in the crash on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say the 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride-share vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
pix11.com

How long until we change the clocks?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee

With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy