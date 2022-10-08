Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Skydiving Into Rye’s Nugent Stadium from 3,000 Feet
[Scroll down to see video of Provenzano’s full skydive]. Jeff Provenzano has been thinking about skydiving into Rye’s Nugent Stadium since he graduated from Rye High School in 1994. On Saturday, his dream came true. A professional stuntman and member of the Red Bull Air Force, Provenzano delivered the Rye – Harrison game ball via a skydive.
'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game
The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
VIDEO: Rye High ’94 Grad Skydives Into Nugent Stadium for The Game
A Rye High School 1994 graduate attending The Game on Saturday arrived by helicopter and a skydive. Minutes before the Rye Harrison football game kickoff on Saturday, game announcer Steve “The OG” Feeney directed the crowd’s attention to the skies. A helicopter that had been circling Nugent...
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Throws Boxcars Over Byram
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey threw boxcars over Byram Friday afternoon 12-0. “We worked a lot on scoring this past week and it was nice to see everyone scoring,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “We worked on our possession game as well.”. The Garnet...
Girls Varsity Soccer Ties Huskies with Zeroes
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer tied the Harrison Huskies with zeroes on Friday – a 0-0 score at the away game. “Both Mali White and Mary Sack were solid on the outside of the field for the Garnets,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Reese Lejuez and Isabel Harvey controlled the middle of the field for Rye. Karenna Chader had four saves to preserve the shut out.”
In Memory: George John Zahringer, Jr., Age 100
George John Zahringer, Jr., known as Jack, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 5th, 2022, after a full and glorious life of 100 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, Rosemary Duncan Zahringer. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mary Bernice (Croarkin) and George John Zahringer, Sr., and his sisters Lee Ann Stine, Mary Lou Mitchell, and Jean Burke.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round game, Oct. 9
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
thehudsonindependent.com
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue
Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow’s main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to attend its annual Street Fair. Crowds of people observed and purchased goods from an array of vendors ranging from crafts persons offering their own creations and groups providing information about their organizations, to food vendors satisfying the cravings of the attendees with a variety of cuisines and tidbits.
NewsTimes
Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill
BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
Register Citizen
New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations
GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
News 12
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were both killed in the crash on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say the 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride-share vehicle...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
pix11.com
How long until we change the clocks?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
newyorkalmanack.com
Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee
With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
NBC New York
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in NY Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones are expected to fill a Long Island church later Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of...
