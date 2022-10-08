TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible “swatting” calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay Area. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a hoax shooting threat was called to the St. Pete Catholic Campus. Authorities responded to the school but said there are no active shooters and no children are in danger.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO