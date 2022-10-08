Morristown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A state of emergency is in place in at least two northern New Jersey towns.This after a massive water main break that had been creating problems since last week, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.By Sunday night, finally, the leak in the affected pipe on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley was sealed. On Wednesday, the nearly 6-foot water main broke, sending water gushing out like a river and flooding some homes nearby.Even though there has been progress, it is still impacting towns which rely on the North Jersey District water supply. Starting Saturday, Montclair and Glen Ridge issued a state...

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO