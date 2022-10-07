ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - The Davenport University cross country teams competed in their third event of the season on Saturday, the Lewis Crossover, just southwest of Chicago. The men placed 16th out of 20 teams withGarrett Melling as the front runner (80th - 25:28.4) while the women finished in 14th among 20 squads with Erin Dorn in front (15th - 22:09.7). With that mark, Dorn crushed her own school record by over a minute that she set the previous Saturday at SVSU's Red October.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO