Read full article on original website
Related
dupanthers.com
Panthers fight back to a 2-2 draw against St. Cloud State
CALEDONIA, Mich. - The Davenport men's soccer team found themselves facing a 2-0 deficit at halftime on their home field on Sunday against St. Cloud State. The Huskies scored in the 29th minute on a goal by Nolan Pratumwon and later made it 2-0 on a penalty kick by Philip Caputo in the 34th minute.
dupanthers.com
Davenport Swimming & Diving Competes at Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mich. - The Davenport University men's and women's swimming & diving teams were in action for the second time this season on Saturday. The men defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 160-18, while the women took care of business against the Wildcats, 153-87, but fell to the host Chargers, 125-111. "As a...
dupanthers.com
Davenport Comes Up Short at Michigan Tech, 2-0
HOUGHTON, Mich. - The Davenport University women's soccer team wrapped up the week at Michigan Tech on Sunday, but the Huskies defeated the Panthers with a score of 2-0 at Sherman Field. Next up on the schedule for DU is a home date with Ferris State on Friday at 4 p.m.
dupanthers.com
Cross Country Teams Compete in Stacked Lewis Crossover
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - The Davenport University cross country teams competed in their third event of the season on Saturday, the Lewis Crossover, just southwest of Chicago. The men placed 16th out of 20 teams withGarrett Melling as the front runner (80th - 25:28.4) while the women finished in 14th among 20 squads with Erin Dorn in front (15th - 22:09.7). With that mark, Dorn crushed her own school record by over a minute that she set the previous Saturday at SVSU's Red October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dupanthers.com
DU wins overtime thriller at Northern Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Davenport football team needed overtime to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the GLIAC on Saturday at the Superior Dome. Davenport scored the first 14 points in the first quarter on two touchdown passes from Jason Whittaker to Sy Barnett. Barnett hauled in his third and fourth receiving scores of the season.
dupanthers.com
Northern Michigan Hands Davenport 2-0 Defeat on the Road
MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Davenport University women's soccer team traveled up north to face Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon after tying the Wildcats, 1-1, last month in Grand Rapids. This time around, NMU out-shot DU, 22-1, and scored a goal in each half to hand the Panthers a 2-0 defeat. Next up, Davenport will be at Michigan Tech on Sunday for a 12 p.m. opening kickoff against the Huskies.
dupanthers.com
Second Half Surge gives Panthers a 4-1 win over Upper Iowa
CALEDONIA, Mich. - After a 1-1 halftime stalemate, the Davenport men's soccer team scored three second-half goals en route to their fourth straight win. DU defeated Upper Iowa, 4-1, to complete the season sweep of the Peacocks and get back to the .500 mark for the season at 5-5-1 overall. The Panthers moved to 4-2-1 in the conference while Upper Iowa is now 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the GLIAC.
dupanthers.com
DU Wins Eighth Match in a Row for First Time Since 2014
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Davenport University women's volleyball team has won eight-straight matches for the first time since 2014. Saturday, the Panthers improved to 11-0 in the all-time series against Purdue Northwest and still haven't even dropped a set to the Pride. Next up for DU is the Midwest Region Crossover on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 right back in Hammond with the three opponents to be determined.
Comments / 0