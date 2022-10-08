Columbus, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbus.
The Bishop Watterson football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 08, 2022, 06:00:00.
Bishop Watterson
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
October 08, 2022
06:00:00
Freshman Boys Football
The Bishop Watterson football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
Bishop Watterson
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
October 08, 2022
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0