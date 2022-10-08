ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CBS Denver

2 men accused in deadly hit & run outside bar appear in court

Two men accused in a deadly hit and run at bar in Golden over the weekend appeared in court on Monday morning. The suspected driver -- Ruben Marquez -- is being held without bond. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the incident started late Saturday night as a fight between groups at the Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill on Mount Vernon Road, however a court document indicated a heated discussion had happened earlier in the night regarding gangs.After the fight broke out, restaurant staff separated the groups and led one away. They were standing either on...
GOLDEN, CO
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
TheDailyBeast

Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
The Independent

DC deputy mayor charged with assault after video shows him in car park fight

Washington DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault and battery, after allegedly being caught on video putting his hands around the neck of a physical trainer during a fight in a gym parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend.Trainer Dustin Woodward of Gold’s Gym shared surveillance video of the alleged Saturday incident with local media.The clip shows the two men go face-to-face, before the larger of the pair, Mr Geldart, appears to try to briefly choke Mr Woodward.Bystanders later separated the men, the video shows.The dispute reportedly began after the deputy mayor opened his car...
People

Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'

"At some point, we don't know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that," police said at a press conference A man has died following a drilling incident at a Texas construction site, according to authorities. Investigators say a 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning when a drill being operated by his grandfather was lowered into a hole at a construction site in Spring while he was inside, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. Harris County Constable deputies responded to the scene along...
