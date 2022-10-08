Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Former police officer involved in George Floyd killing receives three years in jail
A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his role in the killing of George Floyd.
2 men accused in deadly hit & run outside bar appear in court
Two men accused in a deadly hit and run at bar in Golden over the weekend appeared in court on Monday morning. The suspected driver -- Ruben Marquez -- is being held without bond. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the incident started late Saturday night as a fight between groups at the Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill on Mount Vernon Road, however a court document indicated a heated discussion had happened earlier in the night regarding gangs.After the fight broke out, restaurant staff separated the groups and led one away. They were standing either on...
KHOU
Two nursing home employees arrested after caught on camera hitting, dragging resident
The two employees turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. They have also been fired.
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say
A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Defendant in Kamille McKinney’s deadly abduction offered kids candy, witnesses say: ‘Cupcake got in the car’
Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s cousin and best friend – 3-year-old Ava – provided family members with the first clue about what may have happened the night she disappeared from Tom Brown Village public housing community. “Cupcake got in the car with that man. He took her...
BET
Mother Of Daunte Wright's Son Sues Attorney Ben Crump, Family Members In Dispute Over Fundraising Proceeds
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Sr.’s son, filed a lawsuit against Wright’s parents and attorney Ben Crump on Monday (Oct. 3), accusing them of failing to keep a promise to share proceeds with her son that was raised through a GoFundMe campaign, CBS Minnesota reports. Wright...
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
36 fired DC police officers reinstated, receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Office of the District of Columbia Auditor (ODCA) released the results of an audit into why Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who were fired were reinstated, how long the reinstatement process lasted, and the financial cost to the District when returning the officers to their jobs. Auditors found that […]
DC deputy mayor charged with assault after video shows him in car park fight
Washington DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault and battery, after allegedly being caught on video putting his hands around the neck of a physical trainer during a fight in a gym parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend.Trainer Dustin Woodward of Gold’s Gym shared surveillance video of the alleged Saturday incident with local media.The clip shows the two men go face-to-face, before the larger of the pair, Mr Geldart, appears to try to briefly choke Mr Woodward.Bystanders later separated the men, the video shows.The dispute reportedly began after the deputy mayor opened his car...
insideedition.com
Suspected Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Stands Trial in 2nd of 22 Alleged Victims' Murders
After being convicted of capital murder in the death of one of the 22 elderly women he was charged with killing, a man who investigators believe to be a serial killer is standing trial in another of the Texas women's deaths. The capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, 49, in...
Ben Crump Sued By The Mother Of Daunte Wright’s Son Over Mismanaged Money
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Sr.' young son, has filed a lawsuit against civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members of The Wright Family.
Woman Eight Months Pregnant Shot Dead Day Before Baby Shower: Sheriff
The baby would have been the first grandchild of the family, but 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn child were fatally shot by a driver.
Man Dies in 'Tragic Accident' at Construction Site While Grandfather Was Drilling: 'Killed Almost Instantly'
"At some point, we don't know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that," police said at a press conference A man has died following a drilling incident at a Texas construction site, according to authorities. Investigators say a 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning when a drill being operated by his grandfather was lowered into a hole at a construction site in Spring while he was inside, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. Harris County Constable deputies responded to the scene along...
No charges for Secret Service agents who shot DC teenager
No charges will be brought against two secret service agents who killed a DC teenager outside the Peruvian ambassador's home in April.
2 men charged with killing migrants in West Texas
A former Texas prison warden and his brother have been arrested and face manslaughter charges for fatally shooting an unnamed male migrant in the head. They allegedly also shot an unnamed female migrant in the stomach. She was alive as of Thursday.
Grisly New Details Emerge In Texas Woman's Trial For Murder Of Pregnant Friend
The attorneys prosecuting a woman charged with the brutal murder of her pregnant friend have had to remind jurors that she is "mentally competent" to stand trial, even as details of her elaborate alleged lies and plots emerged. Taylor Parker, 29, is charged with the capital murder of Reagan Hancock,...
