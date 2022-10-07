Illinois Will Be The First State To Get Rid Of Cash Bail In January 2023 After The Approval Of SAFET Act

Read full article on original website
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Comments / 0