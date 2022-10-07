Read full article on original website
Austin Weekly News
Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station
For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
CPD: Remains in freezer believed to be woman after bloody rags discovered at Foster Beach
CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after the discovery of human remains inside a freezer on the city’s North Side, according to police. Officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a tenant that a woman, who is the owner of the residence, was […]
Chicago crime: Suspect follows 17-year-old boy, fatally shoots him in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Shore Tuesday morning. At about 8:38 a.m., an unknown offender was following the teen to the 1900 block of East 79th street, and then opened fire, police said. The teen was shot multiple times in the body, and transported to...
Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street. The man had...
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old
The mother of an 11-year-old assaulted near her Chicago home says a suspect is in custody, but hasn't been charged. WMAQ's Regina Waldroup reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later. The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery. According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.
cwbchicago.com
Suspect in custody after woman is found dead on North Side
Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after they found a woman dead during a well-being check on the North Side. A suspect is in custody. Officially, CPD said only that police found an adult woman dead after responding to a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday. A source said the woman’s body was found in a freezer at the home.
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
Police searching for suspects in Woodlawn break-ins
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for whoever broke into several homes in the Woodlawn neighborhood last week.The homes targeted are near 63rd and Cottage Grove. The incidents took place at the following locations and times: • 6300 block of South Maryland Ave. on October 5 at 9 p.m.• 6300 block of South Vernon Ave. on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. • 6400 block of South Rhodes Ave. between October 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. and October 7, 2022 at 3:20 P.M. Police said the offenders forced open doors and stole belongings when nobody was home.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8384.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Police Say a Man Was Shot And Killed During a Fight In The Loop
WLS-TV in Chicago reports, According to Chicago police. A man was fatally shot during a downtown brawl early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, according to police. A physical altercation occurred in the 400 block of South Wells Street between two men, 38 and 24 years old. The 24-year-old pulled a gun on the 38-year-old and shot him in the chest.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire
A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
Three suspects open fire on man during argument on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday night. At about 10:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with three males in the 1600 block of West Cullerton when they began to fire shots. The victim was shot in the left...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: CPD Reports 30 Shootings In Over The Holiday Weekend, With Two Fatalities
WLS-TV in Chicago reports At least 30 people were shot. Two fatally, in holiday weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police. According to Chicago police, a man fatally shot during a downtown brawl early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. According to police in the Loop. A physical altercation occurred between two men in the 400 block of South Wells Street outside a popular venue. Shots were fired, killing a man in his forties in the chest.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Police Warn That An Armed Robber Is Targeting Postal Carriers For Master Keys
WLS-TV in Chicago reports The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning about an armed robber targeting postal carriers. The individual is not collecting mail or packages, but rather their keys!. “It really will impede mail service because if our carriers don’t feel safe, they won’t deliver the mail,” Mack...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago News: Missing 9-Year-Old Chicago Heights Boy Found
CBS Chicago reports A missing adolescent who was last seen in Chicago Heights on Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after it determined that the child was missing due to suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
