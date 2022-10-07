ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
cwbchicago.com

Suspect in custody after woman is found dead on North Side

Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after they found a woman dead during a well-being check on the North Side. A suspect is in custody. Officially, CPD said only that police found an adult woman dead after responding to a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday. A source said the woman’s body was found in a freezer at the home.
CBS Chicago

Police searching for suspects in Woodlawn break-ins

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for whoever broke into several homes in the Woodlawn neighborhood last week.The homes targeted are near 63rd and Cottage Grove. The incidents took place at the following locations and times: • 6300 block of South Maryland Ave. on October 5 at 9 p.m.• 6300 block of South Vernon Ave. on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. • 6400 block of South Rhodes Ave. between October 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. and October 7, 2022 at 3:20 P.M.    Police said the offenders forced open doors and stole belongings when nobody was home.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8384.
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago: Police Say a Man Was Shot And Killed During a Fight In The Loop

WLS-TV in Chicago reports, According to Chicago police. A man was fatally shot during a downtown brawl early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, according to police. A physical altercation occurred in the 400 block of South Wells Street between two men, 38 and 24 years old. The 24-year-old pulled a gun on the 38-year-old and shot him in the chest.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire

A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago: CPD Reports 30 Shootings In Over The Holiday Weekend, With Two Fatalities

WLS-TV in Chicago reports At least 30 people were shot. Two fatally, in holiday weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police. According to Chicago police, a man fatally shot during a downtown brawl early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. According to police in the Loop. A physical altercation occurred between two men in the 400 block of South Wells Street outside a popular venue. Shots were fired, killing a man in his forties in the chest.
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago News: Missing 9-Year-Old Chicago Heights Boy Found

CBS Chicago reports A missing adolescent who was last seen in Chicago Heights on Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police Department after it determined that the child was missing due to suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was...
