Charleston County, SC

Numbers don't tell full story when SC hands out industry incentives, legislator says

South Carolina's method of doling out tax incentives to businesses is penalizing some coastal counties, according to a legislator who represents retiree-rich Beaufort County. State Rep. Weston Newton, a Republican who chairs the House Legislative Oversight Committee, said during an Oct. 4 meeting that businesses regularly bypass his neck of the woods because it can't offer as many incentives as counties that are deemed poorer based on average income levels.
Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
West Ashley bass pro Gainey earns another shot at the big one

There's no "give-up" in Nick Gainey when it comes to bass fishing. Gainey, 78 and a real-estate investor from Charleston, has been fishing professional bass tournaments for going on 40 years with dreams of cashing in on the big one. And now he has another shot, qualifying to compete in...
Human bones discovered in Wando River, authorities say

MONCKS CORNER — Authorities discovered human bones in the Wando River near what appeared to be a rotting coffin. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted the county coroner Oct. 7 in recovering several bones in the water, which were exposed during low tide, according to a press release from the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Serviceman representing Moncks Corner in fine fashion

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Karl High, from Moncks Corner, South Carolina.(left) training Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Tanner Hall, from Murray, Kentucky on how to conduct tow tractor maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in San Diego, California. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations.
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up

Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
Charleston-area boatmaker investing $12M in Phenom Yachts subsidiary

Sportsman Boats hopes to take advantage of growth in the luxury market with a $12 million investment at its Dorchester County manufacturing site to support the startup of its Phenom Yachts subsidiary. The new business will design and manufacture high-performance, center-console yachts for offshore fishing and other recreational uses. Operations...
NC native selected to lead Georgetown County jail's society reentry program

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office program designed to help inmates successfully reenter society has a new leader. North Carolina native Jonathan Branch takes over as coordinator of the Sheriff’s Reentry Program from Debbie Barr, who along with the late Sheriff Lane Cribb and current Sheriff Carter Weaver helped shape it over the years from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to a state-of-the-art education center.
Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen

What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
