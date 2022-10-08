ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona

A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
ARIZONA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Visited National Parks in the US

As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Timbers Army
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation

It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
NEVADA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Gizmodo

The Southwest's Famous Cacti Are in Trouble

One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLTV

Most popular Halloween costumes in Utah this season

Whether it’s a ghost, a witch, Ted Lasso, or Harley Quinn, here’s what’s expected to be Utah’s top costumes for Halloween this year. Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to find the most googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month, compiling a list of the top pop culture costumes and traditional costumes.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy