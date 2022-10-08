Read full article on original website
Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years
Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US
Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained. Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022. Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
Inside the first ‘Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in the country; yes, it’s in Arizona!
Owners Rady Samphan and Wooveena Ching show ABC15 Arizona a sneak peek inside the first ‘Fire Tiger Dessert Café’ in the United States. The storefront is in Mesa, Arizona.
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation
It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
Only four states offer 'better fall experience' than Colorado, according to data analysis
A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter analyzed 20 metrics across 50 American states to determine where travelers can find the best fall color experience. Colorado ranked well, but it was topped by several states. Metrics included in the data analysis fell into four categories – fall scenery (weeks with...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Nebraska ranks high amongst states with worst roads, Iowa and South Dakota in top 20
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
ABC13 speaks with Governor Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke on Texas issues
With less than a month away from Election Day, both candidates spoke on a variety of issues, including the border, healthcare, and abortion.
Gizmodo
The Southwest's Famous Cacti Are in Trouble
One of the Southwest’s most familiar plants may be in deep trouble. The towering, multi-armed saguaro cactus, which is found only in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, California, and parts of Mexico, has faced increasing instability as climate change alters its natural habitat through droughts and wildfires. The cacti can live well over a century and are culturally important to the tribal nations native to the Sonoran, as well as crucial to the larger ecosystem of the desert.
KSLTV
Most popular Halloween costumes in Utah this season
Whether it’s a ghost, a witch, Ted Lasso, or Harley Quinn, here’s what’s expected to be Utah’s top costumes for Halloween this year. Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to find the most googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month, compiling a list of the top pop culture costumes and traditional costumes.
