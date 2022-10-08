ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKPjR_0iQspns100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Marlo Joseph — a three-year-old boy who was critically injured during a violent shootout — is calling for a “Day of Mercy” on October, 10.

The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue. The ride will head to Golisano Children’s Hospital and will circle around the hospital.

‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change

The ride will begin at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A GoFundMe page was set up by Marlo’s family on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

3 N.Y. EMS providers, 1 patient hurt in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three EMS providers and the patient they were transporting in an AMR ambulance were injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident, WHEC reported. Police said that the ambulance and an SUV collided after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard and that the SUV driver ran away afterward.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing

Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City man arrested for September murder of 65-year-old woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 24 Rochester police were called to Pearce St. for the report of a woman found dead in the alley. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Mary Simzer, a City resident, clearly deceased and the victim of a murder and sexual assault. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Police: Multiple people stabbed overnight in Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. — Multiple people were stabbed early Sunday, according to the Medina Police Department. Police say the stabbing happened around 1:35 a.m. at Poler’s Pub, along Main Street and south of Center Street. The police department said other law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene. They...
MEDINA, NY
iheart.com

Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Mercy#Violent Crime#Gofundme#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Rochester homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge

Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
CASTILE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security video shows woman dumping a dog in a Rochester parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s video that has raised the ire of animal lovers all over the flower city. It’s been circulating on Facebook. It shows a woman dumping a dog in a Rochester business parking lot. So when I saw it, I started investigating. And I found the kind veterinarian who discovered the abandoned dog. Her name is Dr. Brenda Buck. And she owns the Animal Hospital of Rochester at 1150 University Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Drug Take Back Event Over The Weekend

UMRC and the New York State Police collaborated over the weekend for the annual “Drug take back day”. It was reported that there were over 50 bags of unused drugs collected at the event. https://www.whec.com/top-news/drug-take-back-day-people-across-the-city-dropped-off-their-unused-prescription-drugs/
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy