‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Marlo Joseph — a three-year-old boy who was critically injured during a violent shootout — is calling for a “Day of Mercy” on October, 10.
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue. The ride will head to Golisano Children’s Hospital and will circle around the hospital.‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change
The ride will begin at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A GoFundMe page was set up by Marlo's family on Facebook.
